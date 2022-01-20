Patient dies from complications with Covid in Itaúna – Rádio Santana FM

Another death due to Covid-19 was confirmed in Itaúna this Wednesday 19/1, according to the Municipal Health Department.
According to Pasta, next to Hospital Manoel Gonçalves, the victim is an 87-year-old woman who had comorbidities.
This is the death number 288 as a result of the disease. The most recent death was recorded last Thursday, 1/13, a 59-year-old man, also with previous illnesses.
Registration for vaccination will open this Thursday
Vaccination is the main means of combating the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the Municipality of Itaúna announced a new register for Pfizer dosing application.
The target audience is people over 12 years who have not yet taken the 1st dose, people who need to take the 2nd dose of Pfizer (21-day interval between D1 and D2) and who need to take booster shot (interval of 4 months between D2 and D3).
Registration will open at Thursday, 20/01, from 8 am, in the website vaccine.itauna.mg.gov.br.
THE vaccination will be on Friday, 01/21, from 8 am to 10 am, in the Avacci parking lot. There will be 900 doses available and it is necessary to present a photo document and vaccination card, in the case of the 2nd or 3rd dose.
vaccine yes
It must be remembered that the vaccine does not prevent people from contracting the infection more than once, but prevents people from developing the severity of the disease, to the point of needing hospitalization.
It is necessary for the population to avoid agglomerations, keep wearing a mask correctly, covering their mouth and nose, sanitizing their hands with water and soap or alcohol gel, even after receiving two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.