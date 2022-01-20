Patient dies from complications with Covid in Itaúna – Rádio Santana FM

Another death due to Covid-19 was confirmed in Itaúna this Wednesday 19/1, according to the Municipal Health Department.

According to Pasta, next to Hospital Manoel Gonçalves, the victim is an 87-year-old woman who had comorbidities.

This is the death number 288 as a result of the disease. The most recent death was recorded last Thursday, 1/13, a 59-year-old man, also with previous illnesses.

Registration for vaccination will open this Thursday

Vaccination is the main means of combating the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the Municipality of Itaúna announced a new register for Pfizer dosing application.