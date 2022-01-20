Pátria buys hydroelectric plants from British ContourGlobal in Brazil in a deal worth R$ 1.7 billion

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business

the manager Homeland Investments agreed to buy nine hydroelectric plants from the British ContourGlobal in the country, in a business of BRL 1.73 billion.

The plants that the fund will take over operate under long-term contracts with 168 MW of capacity. The operation generated R$ 178 million in Ebitda (earnings before taxes, fees, depreciation and amortization) in the last 12 months ended in September, according to ContourGlobal.

Of the total, Pátria will pay R$ 898 million for the assets and assume the remaining amount in debt. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022 and is pending approval from regulators, including Cade and Aneel.

In addition to hydroelectric plants, Pátria may acquire ContourGlobal’s wind energy assets. The British group said it granted exclusivity to the fund for a potential operation.

ContourGlobal owns the Asa Branca complex, in Rio Grande do Norte, with a generation capacity of 160 MW.

Homeland advances in infrastructure

Pátria is one of the most traditional fund managers in the Brazilian market and has a total of US$ 15 billion (R$ 80 billion) in assets. Early last year, it went public in an initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq, traded under the ticker PAX.

The manager operates in the purchase of shares in companies (private equity) and in the infrastructure, real estate and credit sectors. Of these areas, Pátria has been gaining prominence by participating in government infrastructure concession auctions.

