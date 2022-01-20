“Patriot millionaires” complain they are not obliged to pay taxes

A group of just over 100 millionaires and billionaires launched this Tuesday (18) during a virtual meeting promoted by the World Economic Forum an appeal to political and business leaders to pay more taxes.

This group that calls itself “Patriot Millionaires” has claimed that the “ultrarich” are not being forced to pay their share in the global economic recovery after the pandemic crisis. They are not being forced to pay taxes.

This group posted an open face during the forum, dubbed “Virtual Davos”, which started last Monday.

“As millionaires, we know that the current tax system is not fair. Most of us can say that while the world has gone through an immense burden of suffering in the last couple of years, we have actually seen our fortunes grow during the pandemic — few if any of us can honestly say that we have paid our fair share in taxes.”

Millionaires say that individuals who are among the richest in the world still need to contribute more. More than 130 countries have agreed to establish a global minimum tax rate for multinationals to hamper their tax evasion strategies.

read more

1-President of Podemos leaves Moro and chooses a new destination; know which

2-In an election year, Olavo de Carvalho spreads fake news about Lula’s new arrest

3-“I have no problem with Alckmin, vice has to help”, says Lula to independent websites

Forum talks about taxes

A Forum spokesperson stated that paying a fair share in taxes has always been one of the organization’s tenets as well as advocating a wealth tax.

However, this type of tax only exists in a few countries. According to a survey by the Patriot Millionaires group with Oxfam and other NGOs, a progressive tax on wealth starting at 2% for those with more than $5 million and going up to 5% for billionaires could raise $2. .52 trillion. This is enough to lift 2.3 billion people out of poverty and guarantee health and social protection to the vulnerable in poor countries.

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link

Join our Telegram channel, click this link