Paulo Sousa defines Flamengo’s base team

THE Flamengo starts 2022 with a new project. Paulo Sousa took over the club shortly after the team’s frustrations at the end of the 2021 season, with the loss of the titles of Conmebol Libertadores, Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil.

The Portuguese coach arrives with the mission of making the team return to the path of glory, and changes can be seen in the starting lineup. In the first interviews, the commander has already given signs that he will be able to implement issues that not even Jorge Jesus he did.

The first is the possibility for the team to work in more than one formation, having more variety according to each game. In his press conference, Paulo spoke on all fours in defensebut recalled that he has played with three defenders in Fiorentina.

At the same time, the coach also talked about variations in attackplaying with two forwards, as fans have become accustomed in recent years with gabigol and Bruno Henriquebut also opened up the possibility to play with three athletes in front.

At this point, a player can benefit from: Peter. And the coach did not close the doors to play with the striker alongside Gabigol, something that Jesus, Domenec Torrent, Rogerio Ceni and Renato Gaucho were reluctant.

— Regarding Pedro and Gabigol, I think we have three very strong forwards. Of course, only after working in the field will we be able to understand each one’s capabilities. Only after we interact, will we be able to make decisions. In other clubs, I integrated three forwards. I also think about doing it in several games from the beginning and during the game itself too.he said.

— Certainly working with a common idea, it is possible. Bruno [Henrique] He is very strong, he has a lot of goal and area quality. We also thought about integrating it into all processes and dynamics. I like to see my team create opportunities. There are three players with many opportunities to achieve. By scoring more than our opponents, we won the games. I want to create opportunities for us to score a lot of goalshe added.

Since January 2020, Pedro and Gabigol started together in just nine matches, with six wins, two draws and one defeat, suffered in the last match they started against Santos. The pair also scored seven goals in these games.

For that to happen, however, some holder would have to be withdrawn. At the moment, Everton Ribeiro, challenged by the level of his recent performances, would be the favorite to leave the team. What will happen, however, is still a mystery.

Flamengo’s base team for the beginning of 2022:

Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luis; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol

