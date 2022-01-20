PEC of precatories opened space for rapporteur amendments, readjustment to police officers and electoral fund, says Independent Fiscal Institution | Economy

The approval of the PEC of precatories by the National Congress at the end of last year opened an additional space of R$ 113.1 billion for new expenses in this year’s budget, according to the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI) in the Fiscal Monitoring Report (RAF) of January. The body is linked to the Federal Senate.

Precatórios are debts of the Union recognized by justice in decisions from which there is no longer room for appeal. When defending the change in rules last year, the government said that the objective would be fiscal space in the 2022 Budget to fund Auxílio Brasil, the successor program to Bolsa Família.

However, part of the amounts were also allocated to secret amendments, the electoral fund and the readjustment of civil servants (see further below).

With the new rules for precatories, Auxílio Brasil received an additional R$ 54.6 billion, raising the total allocation of the program, in 2022, to R$ 89.1 billion, against R$ 34.7 billion previously foreseen (values ​​from the former Bolsa Família, which was extinguished at the end of 2021).

In addition, another R$ 27.5 billion was allocated to the adjustment of social security benefits, due to the higher inflation.

Last year, according to the IFI, BRL 17.2 billion was spent on Bolsa Família, BRL 62.6 billion on Emergency Aid and BRL 9.2 billion on Auxílio Brasil (at December 2021 prices) . “In all, these expenses totaled R$ 90 billion [em 2021], an amount almost identical to the R$ 89.1 billion foreseen with Auxílio Brasil in 2022”, he informed.

AGU argues in the Supreme Court that it is constitutional to increase the value of the electoral fund

However, according to the IFI’s calculations, the additional spending space opened with the PEC of the Precatórios was also used to inflate in BRL 16.5 billion the value of the so-called rapporteur’s amendments in 2022, known as the “secret budget”.

The transparency of these resources is questioned in lawsuits at the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Federal Audit Court (TCU). The payment of the amendments, in the last year, did not require identification of which parliamentarians requested the funds, and an equal distribution between deputies and senators was also not made – favoring the allies of the Bolsonaro government.

“This is the third consecutive year that Congress has included the identification of Rapporteur amendments in the Budget. The modality seems to be consolidated, despite the controversies surrounding the transparency given to the use of these resources. The value for 2022 is lower than expected in 2020 (R$30.1 billion) and in 2021 (26 billion), but it still represents a significant amount, very close to the total allocated to tax amendments in the 2022 Budget (R$16.8 billion)”, informed the IFI, On the report.

In addition, changes in the rules for payment of court judgments (precatories) also enabled the National Congress to raise, by BRL 2.8 billion, the amount allocated to the electoral fund, for the 2022 campaign, according to figures from the IFI.

The amount approved for the electoral fund, which will pay for the campaigns of candidates for the 2022 elections, was closed at R$ 4.93 billion. The amount of resources for this purpose generated a clash until the eve of the vote. In the government’s budget proposal, sent in August this year, the amount was estimated at R$ 2.1 billion.

According to the IFI, this amount could rise even further, since the 2022 Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), which serves as a reference for this year’s budget, includes R$ 5.7 billion for the electoral fund.

“In the Budget Proposal sent by the Executive, in August, the estimated amount was only R$ 2.1 billion. In Congress, through an amendment by the General Rapporteur, in the amount of R$ 2.8 billion, the resources reached R$ $4.9 billion, still less than the amount defined following the LDO rule. This will be another source of pressure on the Budget during execution,” added the IFI.

The IFI figures show that the approval of the PEC for Precatórios also made it possible to authorize, in this year’s budget, R$ 1.8 billion for readjustments by the Federal Police (PF), the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the National Penitentiary Department. (Depen).

The readjustment only for these careers is generating protests in the public administration. This Tuesday (18), federal servants held a demonstration in Brasília to ask for career restructuring and salary adjustment. Among others, employees of the Central Bank and regulatory agencies were present.

The demonstration is part of a package of demands that brings together federal civil servants, convened by the National Permanent Forum for Typical State Careers (Fonacate).

Also on Tuesday, Vice President Hamilton Mourão said that the budgetary space to grant increases to different categories of civil servants is “very small” and that President Jair Bolsonaro has not yet hit the hammer on the readjustment to health and safety agents.

Biggest hole in public accounts

With the changes in the precatories, freeing up additional space for expenses, the Independent Fiscal Institution also calculates that the gap (primary deficit) in the federal government’s accounts will be R$106.2 billion this year, up from R$79.4 billion which are estimated in the 2022 budget.

“The IFI forecasts an even greater deficit, in the order of R$ 106.2 billion (1.1% of GDP), in a scenario that combines a drop in revenue, as a proportion of GDP, and relatively stable primary expenditures, with Aid expenditures Brazil, largely replacing the reduction in extraordinary expenses to face covid-19”, he said, in the document.