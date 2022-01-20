Pedro Scooby says he hasn’t taken medicine since he was 18

Surfer Pedro Scooby talked to colleagues from “BBB 22” (TV Globo) about his health habits today. At the gym, during a conversation with actor Douglas and athlete Paulo André, he said he hasn’t taken any medicine since he was 18.

The 33-year-old carioca opined that drugs generate “dependence”. According to him, even in case of accidents, he only takes one dose of the medication indicated by the health professional who attends him.

The medicine creates a dependency in the world, you know, like, you take medicine for a cold, then it’s bad for the liver. Then you take medicine for the liver, it’s bad for something else. And it’s easier to take medicine than to find a solution to what’s happening to you. You have to take care of the body. Because he [o corpo] are you complaining? Pedro Scooby

BBB 22: Pedro Scooby lying on the gym couch, talking Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

The athlete also listed what he prefers to use instead of drugs. “At home I have essential oils, CBD oil, propolis. All natural remedies, I have them all. Turmeric, maca. I only take it when I have to,” he said.

Pedro Scooby also tried to explain his way of eating intermittently. He says he goes more than 16 hours without eating. “When you do intermittent fasting, you don’t eat, your cells start to consume themselves. Then the good cells eat the bad cells, the cancer cells.”

Brother’s speeches represent his own opinion and do not necessarily have scientific evidence.