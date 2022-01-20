Pernambuco plans to use stock of 150 thousand doses of CoronaVac to vaccinate children and creates two new testing centers | Pernambuco

The government of Pernambuco plans to use about 150,000 doses of CoronaVac vaccine currently stocked in municipalities for pediatric use after receiving authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and the Ministry of Health. of testing: the Convention Center, in Olinda, and the Parque Dona Lindu, in Recife. In addition to the purchase of 800,000 rapid tests to detect the disease ( see video above ).

The information was passed on by the State Secretary of Health, André Longo, during a press conference at the headquarters of the State Health Department (SES-PE), in the Bongi neighborhood, in the West Zone of Recife.

Anvisa has been analyzing, since the end of last year, the second request for authorization to use CoronaVac for children and adolescents made by the Butantan Institute. The first was denied in August for lack of documentation.

The expectation of the government of Pernambuco is that Anvisa’s response will be released by Thursday (20), along with the authorization of the Ministry of Health.

At the meeting, Longo said that as soon as the Coronavac vaccine is authorized [para o público infantil] it will be possible to start immunizing part of this population. The government also expects the Ministry of Health to send new doses of the immunizer to this public.

“If you guarantee that more will arrive [vacina], we can already do the 150 thousand children, 14% or 15% of our pediatric population. Our expectation is that, as soon as it is approved, we can even accelerate and expand [o público] for 3 and 4 years”, said Longo.

“It is natural that we expect a movement from the Ministry. Research already shows that more than 80% of parents and guardians want to vaccinate their children. You have to respect that,” he said.

On Tuesday (18), on a visit to Recife, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that the approval of Coronavac for children depends on Anvisa and that it is necessary to present data on the immunizing agent. (see video below).

According to the minister, when Anvisa approves, the Ministry of Health will analyze, “as it always analyzed”.

At this Wednesday’s press conference (19), the state also announced the opening of two new testing points for Covid-19. One of them will be at Parque Dona Lindu, in Boa Viagem, in the South Zone of Recife, and it starts operating on Monday (24). The other will be at the Pernambuco Convention Center (Cecon), in Olinda, Greater Recife, and should open on January 31.

They will work from 8 am to 5 pm by spontaneous demand, that is, it will not be necessary to make an appointment. The expectation is that, with the two new points, it will be able to test another thousand people daily.

The Dona Lindu testing center will work close to the ticket office of Teatro Luiz Mendonça, meeting the demand of pedestrians. Cecon’s testing center will meet both pedestrian demand and drive-thru demand.

“We are acquiring over 800,000 antigen tests and we have information that the Ministry of Health is distributing another million tests to Pernambuco, to guarantee testing for the population”, said André Longo.

The manager also said that the state currently has 650 testing points. He also spoke about the possibility of partnerships with laboratories to expand these tests.

“It is important to look for city halls to find out where testing places are closest to home. We are encouraging municipalities to seek partnerships to expand access to tests. There is currently an attempt to partner with laboratories, pharmacies, the private sector to expand testing as much as possible, which is very important at this moment”.

On January 12, the Brazilian Association of Diagnostic Medicine (Abramed) warned that tests for the diagnosis of Covid-19 in Brazil could end up due to lack of supplies.

Abramed said that the global demand for more tests, due to the outbreaks of the omicron variant, “strengthens the capacity to produce inputs and reagents”.

In Recife, on Tuesday (18), people queued for several hours in search of tests to detect Covid (see video above).

The wait was recorded at the Geraldão gymnasium, in Imbiribeira, in the South Zone. Complaints about delay were repeated in other places in the capital, both at points maintained by the state and the city hall.

Itinerant testing to detect Covid-19 in the population was suspended by the prefecture. Of the ten fixed points maintained by the municipality, eight require scheduling.

The government also said that 440 new ICU and nursing beds will be opened in the coming days. “The queue for beds already had more than 200 patients at the beginning of the month, today there are practically no patients, since the offer of vacancies is greater than the requests”, said Longo.

At the press conference, the secretary said that the governor also authorized the hiring of 230 health professionals.

According to André Longo, in the last epidemiological week, a slowdown was observed in the records of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) in Pernambuco. There were 1,189 notifications, which represent a 15% reduction in one week, but still a 25% growth in 15 days.

In addition, 672 requests were made for ICU vacancies. According to the government, the index represents a reduction of 16% in one week and 15% in 15 days.

“This movement is still the impact of Influenza A H3N2, which generated, at the end of December, an abrupt wave and which, now, begins to show a fall, which should also be accelerated. To give you an idea, the positivity for the disease, which was 50% three weeks ago, is now at 15%”, he highlighted.

The alert, according to the secretary, now turns to the ômicron variant, which is already dominant in Pernambuco and which, at the moment, has impacted the increase in the positivity of mild cases.

“Yesterday, in our testing centers, of every 100 rapid antigen tests, 35 are positive for Covid-19. Overall positivity at Lacen, which was just 2.8% in Epidemiological Week 51 of 2021, is now at 19%,” he noted.

Omicron variant peak

In the interview, the representative of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, pediatrician Eduardo Jorge da Fonseca, said that the peak of the omicron variant in the state is approaching.

“In the next two or three weeks, we will be experiencing the peak of cases. This curve is dissociated from hospitalization and deaths thanks to the vaccine. But if we had so many new cases, we will have an impact on the health system,” he said.

According to him, fully immunized people are presenting asymptomatic and mild cases, but there are still “a number of people who have not taken the second or third dose”.

Eduardo Jorge made an appeal for people to complete their vaccination schedules. “In addition to vaccination, testing among contacts. People infected at home isolate themselves from other family members. Testing, distancing measures. It is a much more transmissible variant,” he declared.

The pediatrician reinforced the importance of immunizing children against the new coronavirus. He warned that, as children are part of the least vaccinated group, it is to be expected that the ômicron variant will have more impact on pediatrics.

“This is one more reason to accelerate pediatric vaccination. The vaccine is essential. It is already more than proven”, pointed out the pediatrics doctor.

He reinforced that the Pfizer/Comirnaty vaccine, the only immunizer approved so far for this age group by Anvisa, has been analyzed by the most important regulatory agencies in the world and is proven to be safe and effective.