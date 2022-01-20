Petrobras breaks record by investing R$ 2.3 billion in preventive maintenance of refineries in 2021

THE Petrobras broke the record for investments in preventive maintenance stoppages in its refining park in 2021, with expenditures of R$ 2.3 billion. The figure represents an increase of more than 50% compared to 2020 and more than 20% compared to the previous record reached in 2019.

Even with the scheduled maintenance stoppages, Petrobras reached an average of 83% of total use of its refineries in 2021, the highest rate in the last five years — which shows the efficiency gains in the management of the units.

The state company is in the process of sale of part of its refining park. Of the eight units put up for sale in 2019, three were sold: Rlam, in Bahia; Six, in Paraná; and Reman, in Amazonas. The sale of assets in 2021 resulted in the cash inflow of approximately US$ 4.8 billion, according to data released in early December.

Petrobras informed that it plans an even greater challenge for the year 2022, in which expenditures in the order of R$ 2.5 billion are planned for maintenance stoppages of units in its refineries, which will involve around 4,500 pieces of equipment. In its strategic plan, which runs from 2022 to 2026, US$ 6.1 billion in refining investments are planned. One of the planned projects is the expansion of the production capacity of high quality derivatives, such as S-10 diesel.

