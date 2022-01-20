Petrópolis diary

Previous Edition (2629):

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Photo: Hospital Unimed Petrópolis

Wesley Fernandes – special for the Diário

The number of public and private health professionals on leave after being diagnosed with covid-19 has grown rapidly in Petrópolis. At Unimed Hospital, for example, between January 1st and 18th, 32 cases were recorded – confirmed and suspected – among the unit’s employees. At Hospital Alcides Carneiro (HAC) – the largest public unit in the municipality, medical consultations that would be held this Tuesday (18) had to be rescheduled, according to information from an attendant, due to the absence of doctors infected by the disease. The rate of health workers with coronavirus has been on the rise since December and, in the first half of January, it suddenly increased with the advancement of the omicron variant. There was also an increase in the number of professionals on leave due to other flu syndromes.

The same occurs in the state health network of Rio de Janeiro, where three out of ten professionals are away from work after being infected by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. In the municipal network of the capital, about 20% of professionals in the area are on leave for having contracted the disease.

Alcides Carneiro Hospital

The report about the lack of professionals at Alcides Carneiro came through a patient. “I was at the unit accompanying my aunt for an appointment that had been scheduled for two months, however, when we arrived at Alcides, we were informed that the service could not be carried out, because, according to an attendant, some doctors had tested positive for covid-19. and were removed from their duties. The appointment was then rescheduled,” said a resident of Corrêas, who declined to be identified.

The Diário team questioned the Municipal Health Department about the number of workers on leave due to the disease in the first half of January this year. The City was also asked about what measures are being adopted in the units of the Unified Health System (SUS) in Petrópolis to ensure the safety of workers and minimize the impacts of the disease. But, until the closing of this edition, we had not received a response.

Unimed Petrópolis

At Unimed Hospital, from January 1st to 18th, 32 RT-PCR tests were performed among the teams – five doctors, three nurses and 24 nursing technicians. Of these, 16 were positive, 13 were negative and three are still awaiting results. According to Unimed, all employees who tested positive were removed and are at home with mild symptoms of the disease.

In addition, the hospital informed that it continues to follow all the norms and measures recommended by the Ministry of Health for the protection and safety of the teams during the diagnosis and treatment, as well as the hospitalization and/or isolation of all patients who are admitted to the hospital with symptoms of severe respiratory infection.

“The hospital continues to provide quality Personal Protective Equipment to its teams guided by the unit’s CCIH guidelines, which follow the protocols of the Ministry of Health, State and Municipal Health Departments. All professionals are vaccinated with the first and second doses and booster doses are being applied according to vaccination policies according to the official calendar of the Municipality”, says part of the note issued by Unimed Petrópolis Hospital.

Santa Teresa

When consulted, Hospital Santa Teresa (HST) did not report the total number of professionals on leave in recent weeks. However, to protect patients and health professionals, Santa Teresa has adopted a series of measures in recent days, such as the suspension of visits to inpatients. The measure has been in effect since last Saturday (15). In addition, the HST also recommended that patients who go to the emergency room or pre-scheduled appointments at the Medical Center avoid taking companions.

“Our goal is to protect patients and our employees, as the circulation of the virus has increased significantly in the city. We are resuming the virtual visits that will be carried out by our team of psychologists, maintaining the same standard of reception we had throughout the pandemic. We count on everyone’s collaboration so that we can overcome this stage”, declared the executive director of HST, doctor Leonardo Menezes.

Hospital SMH-Beneficência Portuguesa, located in Valparaíso, was also contacted by the newspaper’s reporting team, but did not respond to questions.

