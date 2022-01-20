Pfizer says it successfully tested oral treatment against Omicron

The pharmaceutical Pfizer assured, this Tuesday (18), that studies carried out in the laboratory on the oral treatment paxlovid against the new coronavirus showed effectiveness against Ômicron.

In a statement, the company said that research suggests that the treatment “has the potential to maintain plasma concentrations much greater than the amount needed to prevent the variant from replicating in cells.”

Paxlovid, which has been granted emergency authorization in the United States (US) and other countries, reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by about 90%, compared with placebo in high-risk patients, when they are treated within the first five days of onset. of symptoms. The treatment combines nirmatrelvir, which blocks the replication of the virus by inhibiting the protease enzyme, and ritonavir, whose function is to increase the duration of the effect.

“We specifically designed paxlovid to maintain activity against the novel coronavirus, as well as the variants that are currently of concern and that have predominantly mutations in the spike proteins,” Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said in the statement.

study iin vitro made by Pfizer proved the effectiveness of nirmatrelvir against the Mpro enzyme, which the new coronavirus needs to replicate and which is shared by different variants, including Ômicron.

“The results showed, in all cases, that nirmatrelvir is a potent inhibitor,” according to the text.

For Kris White, professor of microbiology at the Icahn Center at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, it is encouraging to see how early data show that oral treatment maintains “viral activity in stained glassthe” against Omicron.

The Icahn Center conducted, with Pfizer, another laboratory study to determine the effectiveness of paxlovid treatment against Omicron and other variants.

In December, the European Medicines Agency assured that paxlovid can be used to treat adults with covid-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at greater risk of developing a severe form of the disease.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.