Pharmacy owner arrested for fraud of more than R$ 100 million

French police have been investigating a series of frauds related to the coronavirus epidemic. The most recent scam revealed by judicial sources involves a pharmacy owner in Paris. For three months last year, the pharmacist issued invoices in the amount of ? 18 million, about R$111 million, to be paid by the Caixa de Assistência Médica da Seguridade Social, referring to 3 million antigen tests that he claimed to have provided to doctors and nurses.

The 46-year-old man was arrested after being indicted on December 17, 2021 for fraud, money laundering in an organized gang, production of forged documents and forgery by an investigating judge of the Paris judicial court. But the case was only revealed this Wednesday (19). This multimillion-dollar fraud adds to the long list of people that French police have already unmasked for selling false anti-covid test results and also fraudulent vaccination certificates.

The Parisian, owner of several pharmacies in two districts of the capital, issued the charges to the state financial agency using fictitious orders. The sum of ? 18 million was billed between September 14 and December 9, 2021. In searches carried out in the professional’s pharmacies, investigators seized ? 800 grand in cash.

The French government’s generous policy towards diagnostic tests has piqued the appetite of rascals. Since the beginning of the pandemic, tests carried out in pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, doctors’ offices and by liberal nurses are funded by the State. Only unvaccinated people currently pay for these tests. Doctors and other health professionals who contribute to the Covid-19 prevention and diagnosis policy receive the State tests free of charge and can pick them up at pharmacies.

For several weeks, the Caixa de Assistência Médica da Seguridade Social (CPAM) did not notice the fraud. But, given the volume of collection bonds issued, a preliminary investigation was opened in December by the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office. The pharmacist produced false orders for no fewer than 3,129,158 antigen tests, the investigation found.

Faced with this multi-million fraud against public coffers, French authorities continue to investigate other pharmacies that may be involved in similar schemes.