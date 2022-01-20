Piovani and Mariana Rios recorded the day before

With almost daily recordings at Band, Fausto Silva received Luana Piovani and Mariana Rios the day before testing positive for covid-19.

The band confirmed the splash that the actresses were on the Faustão stage on Tuesday (18). At the time, like everyone else who participated in the program, they tested negative for the disease.

This Wednesday (19), the presenter took the test again for covid-19 and received the positive result for the disease. Also according to the Band, João Guilherme Silva and Anne Lottermann repeated tests today and are not with covid-19.

splash contacted the actresses’ press office to find out if they repeated the exam today after the news of Fausto Silva with covid-19, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report.

In a statement sent to splash, the Band reported that Faustão is “asymptomatic, is doing well and will continue to work at home fulfilling the quarantine.”

Fulfilling the protocols determined by the medical staff of the Band, Fausto Silva took the PCR test for the detection of covid-19 and the result was positive. The presenter is asymptomatic, is doing well and will continue to work from home, fulfilling the quarantine. The recordings of the program “Faustão na Band” are suspended. As there are already recorded editions of the attraction until next Wednesday (26), the exhibition will not be affected. The presenter should resume recording early next week.

Faustão in the Band Image: Playback/Band

Fausto Silva returned to present an attraction on television seven months after the announcement of his departure from TV Globo. “Faustão na Band” had its first program on Monday (17) and features guest artists.

The communicator returns to Band after spending more than 30 years in charge of Globo’s Sundays. In a recent interview with the podcast “Rap 77”, he said that this “is a page turned”, and stressed that he was “very happy” in the company.