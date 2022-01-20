PJF offers occupational therapy through the SUS Network – PJF Portal

This Wednesday, the 19th, is World Occupational Therapist Day. The date refers to the regulation of Law 938, enacted on January 19, 1969, determining the creation of the associated code of ethics and supervised by the Federal Council of Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy (Coffito).

The Health Secretary (SS), of the Juiz de Fora City Hall (PJF) offers occupational therapy services through agreements with accredited clinics, through the SUS Network. To receive care with an occupational therapist, the patient must go to the Basic Health Unit (UBS) of reference in their neighborhood, or at PAM Marechal, for neighborhoods located in uncovered areas, that is, that do not have a UBS of referral in order to obtain a referral from a general practitioner. Afterwards, the patient must look for the reception of the UBS where the consultation took place and wait for the communication of the beginning of occupational therapeutic treatment.

Occupational therapy is intended for treatment for all age groups, for patients who have difficulty or incapacity to perform daily activities. From children and newborns, who suffer from developmental delays or even in the elderly, helping to maintain daily activities. The main function of occupational therapy is the rehabilitation of movements, ensuring the return of daily activities and well-being.

Occupational therapy, in addition to promoting better living conditions, acts in social reintegration, assisting in the education of children with disabilities, insertion of people with psychological problems in society, rehabilitation of people with disabilities, and in the process for the rehabilitation of young offenders or drug addicts.