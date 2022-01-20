Planned neighborhood in SP gives investors a headache

The billionaire Reserva Raposo neighborhood is being built in Jardim Boa Vista, in the Butantã region (Getty Images)

FIP Nova Raposo Fund was created in 2017 to invest in the billionaire project

Investors claim to be victims of “insider trading” and misleading by the fund

A combination of factors ended up contributing to the devaluation of the enterprise

The long-awaited venture controlled – in a majority way – by FIP Nova Raposo, has kept its investors awake at night. Estimated at more than R$ 5 billion, Reserva Raposo, a planned neighborhood that would be the dream of consumption of classes B and C in the capital of São Paulo, has lost value in recent months. Due to a combination of factors, among them having delivered only 1,400 apartments, or 10% of the total PSV (General Sales Value), and not being able to generate cash at the speed expected, its shares suffered a depreciation of almost 64%. Notice was sent to investors to inform about the new values.

Read too:

Investors felt wronged

Many investors who are part of the fund created in 2017 to invest in the Reserva Raposo project – a planned neighborhood being built in Jardim Boa Vista, in the Butantã region – are denouncing the fact to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). According to the Brazilian Association of Investors, Abradin, which represents these shareholders, they were victims of “insider trading” (an expression used to refer to the improper use of privileged information) and of misleading the fund.

insider information

Complaints revolve around the fact that the FIP’s management failed to provide important information to investors, especially in the months prior to the devaluation of the shares. Furthermore, there is the allegation that investment funds had access to specific information to reduce their participation in the FIP’s capital before that – which ended up not being shared equally with individual investors. In numbers, the fund’s capital is currently in the hands of almost 300 individuals, which corresponds to about 87% of the total. According to BV Asset, the manager of Banco Votorantim that runs the fund, the project’s assumptions changed after a series of setbacks.

Keep reading

The project in numbers

Estimated at R$ 5.1 billion, in the General Sales Value (PSV), the “Reserva Raposo” project is in the hands of two large groups: FIP Nova Raposo, which holds 55% of the enterprise, and Grupo Rezek, which operates in the real estate and agribusiness sectors and owns a large part of the remaining capital. Expected to deliver 18,000 apartments and 36,000 square meters of commercial area, the project has not been meeting expectations – delivering only 1,400 apartments, or 10% of the total PSV, and without generating cash at the speed that was expected.

Conjunction of factors led to the devaluation

According to the FIP, a popular action in 2018 momentarily interrupted sales and works on the venture. Allied to this, while the high inflation contributed to a significant increase in the costs of the works, the jump in interest rates made the project less attractive. To make matters worse, due to the fact that the units are included in the new government program “Casa Verde Amarela”, there is a price ceiling, which cannot be increased to serve as a pass-through of this increase in costs. Shortly after, with the beginning of the pandemic, the partners who were part of the project decided to sell it. This, however, ended up not working out and they began to renegotiate their debts and seek a corporate restructuring.

Units of the development are included in the new government program “Casa Verde Amarela” (Getty Images)

What does BV Asset say?

In an interview with O Globo, BV Asset said that “the momentary scenario, of high interest rates and still with the negative effects of the pandemic, is unfavorable for the real estate sector as a whole. Companies that operate low-income ventures also felt the impact, with shares falling on the B3 (Stock Exchange). Faced with conditions considered unsatisfactory in the sale process, BV Asset chose to make an adjustment and not close the deal, as it understood that this would be the best alternative for the shareholder”.

It is worth remembering that, over the last few months, FIP Nova Raposo has changed its expectation of return to investors. If at first, when it managed to raise around R$ 300 million – to invest in the Raposo Reserve project -, the goal was to deliver 14% a year above the IPCA, inflation measured by the IBGE, to quota holders; the number has dropped to less than half in 2020, being reduced to just 6% above the index.