PlayStation 2021 Retrospective is available online

Recalling good memories can be a bit nostalgic, especially for gamers who have experienced great games. With this in mind, Sony has released the “PlayStation 2021 Retrospective”, where PS5 and PS4 users can check their statistics throughout the year — most played games, hours played in a given game, number of trophies won, among other things.

From this Thursday (20) until February 20, fans will be able to share all this data on Facebook and Twitter. To access the page dedicated to your summary, simply click on this link.

In addition to discovering these interesting stats, the community will also win a PS5 and PS4 avatar pack from “PlayStation Retrospective 2021”. To do this, check all the data and when you scroll to the bottom of the page, your prize will be waiting for you.

In 2021, PlayStation has brought some great experiences to its community. Two of them even competed for the “GOTY” (“Game of the Year”) award at The Game Awards 2021: Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension and Deathloop. Another renowned game was Returnal, by Housemarque.

From “PlayStation 2021 Retrospective” to 2022 releases

After checking the summary, it’s time to look to the future. Sony recently opened a page on the PlayStation website to list 22 major releases of 2022. The Japanese company highlighted titles like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok. Check it out here!