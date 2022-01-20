PlayStation at Hype Games: products are discounted

Anyone waiting for an opportunity to purchase PS Store cards and PS Plus subscriptions at a discount, now is the time. All PlayStation products at Hype Games, Level Up’s digital store, have a discount on the price with the use of the coupon VERAOPSN5.

Offer will be valid until January 23 for gift cards and PlayStation Plus 3-month and 12-month subscription options. Check how much you will pay with the coupon applied to each of the alternatives below:

R$250 PlayStation Store – Digital Gift Card (R$237.50)

BRL 100 PlayStation Store – Digital Gift Card (BRL 95)

R$70 PlayStation Store – Digital Gift Card (R$66.50)

R$60 PlayStation Store – Digital Gift Card (R$57)

R$50 PlayStation Store – Digital Gift Card (R$47.50)

BRL 30 PlayStation Store – Digital Gift Card (BRL 28.5)

BRL 10 PlayStation Store – Digital Gift Card (BRL 9.5)

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Subscription – Digital [Exclusivo Brasil] (BRL 189.90)

PlayStation Plus: 3 Month Subscription – Digital [Exclusivo Brasil] (BRL 80.60)

Remember: to get the final discounted price on PlayStation products at Hype Games, you need to apply the coupon VERAOPSN5 before finalizing the purchase. Keep an eye out for PS Store promotions too, kills can be better used with this “combo”.

There’s PlayStation at Hype Games and also at Nubank

In case you haven’t seen it yet, Nubank brought a new feature to the app and now you can pay for PlayStation products at Hype Games using your card. See more details here!