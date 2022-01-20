PlayStation comments on Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard

Sony has commented for the first time on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, an agreement announced on Tuesday (18). The purchase involves approx. $70 billion and became the biggest in gaming history.

In short, the statement is a request from the Japanese company for Activision games, which houses very popular franchises in the PlayStation, do not become exclusive to PC and Xbox platforms over time.

“We expect Microsoft to respect contractual agreements and continue to ensure that Activision games remain cross-platform,” a company spokesperson said. The Wall Street Journal.

indefinite future

Among the company’s franchises are successful series such as Call of Duty — which sets near-annual PlayStation sales records and included bundles and exclusive content from Sony platforms.

It is possible that some non-detailed contract was concluded prior to the purchase of Activision Blizzard. However, it is not yet known how long the agreement will last and exactly what content it will involve.

The situation seems similar to what happened with the Bethesda, acquired in 2020 by Microsoft: contracts in progress prior to purchase caused the game to deathloop had the temporary exclusivity maintained in the PS5 — the same will also happen with GhostWire: Tokyo. However, from now on, exclusive titles must only be released on the Xbox ecosystem and not all releases will reach rival platforms.

On the day of the acquisition, Activision Blizzard assured that it will continue to make games for PlayStation, although now exclusive content will be for Xbox.