Police discover luxury house that belongs to drug lord in Jacarezinho; watch video

Amidst the simple houses of the Jacarezinho community, in the North Zone of Rio, an imposing four-story building with luxury items stands out. The house that clashes is that of Adriano Souza de Freitas, 39-year-old Chico Bento, identified in an intelligence report by the Civil Police Department as the biggest “loose leadership” in the region. In a video, you can see some of the rooms, such as the outdoor area, with a pool and barbecue.

Chico Bento has 14 notes in his Record of Previous Life (RVP), for crimes such as murder, torture, drug trafficking and association with trafficking and theft, in addition to four outstanding arrest warrants. He was one of 55 criminals wanted yesterday, during the arrival of police with the Integrated City project, which began in Jacarezinho.

The house, discovered by police officers from the Robbery and Theft Police Station (DRF), has a swimming pool, gourmet area with barbecue, sink and groceries in the outdoor area. The large living room is divided into a television and dining area, opposite the kitchen, built in an open concept, with an island and a hood. On the stairs that give access to the floors, glass handrails and lighting on the steps.

In an environment still being furnished, a game table, a battery and other items such as a scooter and a gaming chair. In the large bathroom of the suite, whirlpool bath. The walls of the house are textured and the floor is porcelain.

The house was discovered by police officers from the Robbery and Theft Police Station (DRF) during the operation carried out yesterday in the community, targeting the Integrated City, a government program that aims to bring safety, health and infrastructure to the place. Police intelligence information indicates that criminals, including Chico Bento, fled to Complexo da Penha, in the North Zone. From there, they would have gone to another location, just yesterday afternoon.

Adriano Souza de Freitas, aka Chico Bento, 39, Photo: Reproduction

Chico Bento was last arrested in April 2016, during an operation carried out by soldiers from the Shock Battalion. In March 2018, he won the right to a semi-open regime, left the Edgard Costa Penal Institute and never returned.

The document, used during Operation Exceptis, when 28 people were killed, states that Chico Bento enticed minors to serve as shields for older criminals: “The strategy is based on impunity, since the soldiers of the gangs with less 18-year-olds, shields for older bandits, are subject to socio-educational measures and are not incarcerated – which is obviously seen as advantageous by crime bosses”.