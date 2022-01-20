Police find mansion of Chico Bento, drug lord in Jacarezinho, who escaped | Rio de Janeiro

Share this news on WhatsApp

Chico Bento is a fugitive from justice and managed to escape the siege of the police to Jacarezinho. He was arrested in April 2016, but two years later, on the day he moved to the semi-open regime, he did not return to the Edgard Costa Penal Institute.

Agents from the Robbery and Theft Department arrived at Chico Bento’s mansion, who has four floors and has a swimming pool and whirlpool.

Chico Bento is one of the suspects in the death of PM Michel de Lima Galvão, in Jacarezinho, in 2017.

The day after the actions of occupation of Cidade Integrada, the new program of security and social assistance of the government of RJ, the effective in Jacarezinho, in the North Zone of Rio, was reduced.

Of the 1.2 thousand police mobilized to Jacarezinho on Wednesday (19), were 250 — a decrease of almost 80%. The PM stated that, on Thursday (20), teams patrolled the accesses to the community and remained in strategic locations.

At Muzema, in the West Zone, the 100 men summoned for the fifth operation were kept.

There have been no clashes since the actions began.

Cidade Integrada is a kind of reformulation of the Pacifying Police Units (UPPs) program, created in 2008.

On Thursday, the task force arrested 32 people — one of them was an escaped bank robber.

In Jacarezinho, 2 were arrested, and the Civil Police tried to fulfill, in total, 42 arrest warrants and 13 search and seizure warrants for teenagers.

In Muzema and in the neighboring communities of Morro do Banco and Tijuquinha, there were 30 more prisoners and six irregular constructions were identified.

The intention to reform the project adopted by the UPPs was announced in May 2021. “The state was not present, there was no service there”, said Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) at the time.

Integrated City project summary:

Police stations will carry out investigations to help disrupt criminal organizations ;

; The Military Police will patrol streets and avenues in the regions;

Finally, the areas will receive urban and social interventions .

In November, the g1 showed that the occupation was planned for six large communities:

Jacarezinho; Muzema/Tijuquinha/Morro do Banco, in Itanhangá; Cesarão, in Santa Cruz; Pavão-Pavaozinho/Cantagalo, in Copacabana and Ipanema; Tide; River of Stones.

All these communities have a strong presence of organized crime, including drug traffickers and militiamen. Jacarezinho, for example, is an area of ​​the Comando Vermelho.

