Pornographic fanclip of Tifa Lockhart interrupts meeting of Italian senators – JBox

Italian senators held a meeting yesterday (18) to discuss data transparency in political decisions, but the Zoom meeting was interrupted by a CGI fanclip of Tifa Lockhart, in Final Fantasy VII, having sex.

The video started playing just as Giorgi Parisi, last year’s Nobel Prize winner in Physics, was to be presented, and it lasted for 30 seconds.

The meeting, with Senator Maria Laura Mantovani as host, was going well so far. Apparently, a hacker has taken over someone’s screen. The official version of the meeting available at VOD on Facebook cut that part. They still don’t know who was responsible.

Final Fantasy VII is one of the most iconic games in the franchise, being one of the 10 favorites in a survey by TV Asahi.

Source: kotaku

Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy is a multimedia franchise and one of the most popular RPG series worldwide. Published and developed by then square (whose American branch would be called SquareSoft), the first title was released in 1987, developed by Hironobu Sakaguchi shortly after the company was founded in 1986 (although it had existed, in part, since 1983 as a division of Den-Yu-Sha). The critical acclaim and commercial success of the first FF spawned numerous sequels and other products, including films, anime series, and manga.

like the story of Final Fantasy (1987) was not created for a sequel, Final Fantasy II (1988) was the first game without locations or characters from its predecessor. This was repeated in later titles, becoming a feature of the franchise. Each main game has its own story, with a new cast of characters and different worlds, although the games share some common elements, characterizing the franchise, whose sales around the world have already exceeded 140 million copies, considering all titles.

Between 1987 and February 2003, Square released 11 games from the main Final Fantasy and 13″spin-offs”, as Mystic Quest (1992) and chronicles (2001). In April 2003, the company merged with Enix, known for Dragon Quest, giving rise to the Square Enix. Currently, the “main line” has 15 titles. In March 2020, an NHK poll ranked Japanese favorite games, with Final Fantasy X (2001) staying in the first position.