The National Institute of Forensic Medicine of Portugal reported, this Wednesday (19), that it concluded the autopsy of the six-year-old child who may have died from an adverse reaction to the anti-covid vaccine. However, the agency stressed that additional tests will be necessary, and the official result will only be released in a month.

– We are doing everything to make it as fast as possible, but there are complementary exams that need time to complete. It’s not up to us. Analyzes have to be processed. We will soon have the results; in a month, we will have absolute certainty – declared Eugénia Cunha, director of the Southern Delegation of the National Institute of Legal Medicine, in an interview with Jornal de Notícias.

According to Eugénia, the tests that still need to be carried out are pathological anatomy and toxicology.

She also stated that she could not advance the preliminary conclusions of the autopsy, as an investigation was opened by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) on the case. After completion of the investigation, the results will be forwarded to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

UNDERSTAND

On Monday (17), the Centro Hospitalar Universitário Lisboa Norte (CHULN) reported having notified the authorities about the case of a six-year-old boy who died at Santa Maria Hospital, on Sunday (16), with cardiorespiratory arrest. He tested positive for Covid-19 and had taken the first dose of the vaccine a week earlier.

Notified, the regulatory body Infarmed (Portuguese National Authority for Medicines and Health Products) started an investigation and is awaiting further tests.

According to information from CNN de Portugal, Hospital de Santa Maria reported finding the remains of an apple when the doctor was intubating the boy. The data is important and is being investigated, as food can cause choking, suffocation and cardiorespiratory arrest.

