Positive Markets Despite Geopolitical Pressures, Fed and Inflation

A tense world and the local market, with an eye on commodities, summarizes how the global stock exchanges closed in the negative and the iBovespa remained in the opposite direction, even though the other market assets reflected such tensions.

Dollar on the rise, with a slight opening of the yield curve, together with the feeling that there is a lot open at the beginning of this year in Brazil and in the world and few definitions.

The US and Russia are due to meet on January 21, next Friday to negotiate the impasse with Ukraine, which does not guarantee that a Russian move will not take place by then, after all, both China and Russia have been testing the Biden government. in many ways and probably liked the weak response.

The main point is still the Russian fear that Ukraine will join NATO, which would shield it from Putin’s attacks, after all, this would become an attack on a member of the bloc and not on an isolated country.

On June 12, 2020, Ukraine joined NATO’s Enhanced Opportunities Partners and Interoperability Program, a first step towards membership, and on June 28, 2021, Ukrainian and NATO forces launched joint naval exercises in the Black Sea with the codenamed Sea Breeze 2021, bringing strong Russian reaction.

The invasion and annexation of Crimea in 2014 was the breaking point of internal resistance to the union to the treaty and at the June 2021 NATO meeting, accession, which was already consolidated since 2019 in the Ukrainian constitution, was ratified – which included accession. to the European Union – and there was no possibility of a Russian veto.

Russia’s fear is to have in its neighborhood both a country that, if attacked, would generate a large-scale conflict, and the possibility of NATO stationing a large-scale defense system in the region.

Furthermore, as demonstrated by the annexation of Crimea, Russia has important commercial interests in the country, linked to the passage of gas and other products through the region and to NATO, in addition to small Latvia and Estonia, the

Ukraine would create a strategic ‘wall’, leaving only Belarus to close completely.

Attention today to data on the American real estate market and inflation in Europe.

OPENING OF MARKETS

The opening in Europe is positive and NY futures open higher, awaiting bank balance sheets.

In Asia Pacific, markets negative after overnight selloff on Wall Street.

O operates in decline against most central currencies, while Treasuries operate positive in all maturities.

Among the high metallic commodities, copper, silver.

Opens higher in London and New York, with production disruption in Turkey raising the prospect of tight supply.

The volatility index opens lower at -1.14%.

