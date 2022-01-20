President of Unimed Fortaleza says that analysis of inmates was not superficial: “It’s not a lie. The numbers are there” – Focus.jor

Team Focus

[email protected]

After the repercussion of the video in which he talks about the number of patients hospitalized at Unimed Regional Hospital for COVID last Monday, 17, in addition to detailing the vaccination schedule of users at the HRU, the president of the cooperative, Elias Leite, stressed that did not do statistical analysis to arrive at the numbers.

“I had been receiving messages for several days from people wanting me to say the vaccination status of clients hospitalized at Unimed Fortaleza, to the point where I said that I was not being transparent or that I was omitting information. My analysis was not superficial simply because I did not do any (statistical) analysis. I only said the number of patients and showed that I was already vaccinated with three doses”, declared the doctor in a new video recorded this Wednesday, 19. He also reinforced that he and Unimed Fortaleza are in favor of vaccination.

“Second, it’s not a lie. The numbers are there. As for statistical relevance, at no time am I doing statistical analysis of the numbers I send every day”, he added. “I even said that we had 722 patients hospitalized in Fortaleza, as I have already said that we had nine in a universe of 350,000 to 400,000 clients.”

The doctor also criticized those who use his videos to take advantage of the pandemic. “From the beginning, until the end, on February 10th, the day I leave Unimed Fortaleza, all my attention, energy and my focus will be on what is important and what I can control”, he pointed out.

Regarding the number of patients hospitalized at Unimed Fortaleza, the total jumped from 144 (yesterday) to 165 (today). In ICU, it went from 39 to 45. There are also 10 children hospitalized for COVID-19, in addition to 53 influenza patients at the HRU.

Read more

+Unimed Fortaleza patients hospitalized without vaccine is almost twice as many vaccinated, says doctor

+Most of patients hospitalized for COVID at Unimed Hospital received vaccine

+The case of hospitalized with and without vaccine: focus on data. By Cláudio Lenz