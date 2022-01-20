price of the farewell edition of the Fiat icon reaches 110 thousand

After almost 40 years of production and national industry icon status, the one bids farewell to the Brazilian market with a special series. THE Fiat Uno Ciao, which will only have 250 units manufactured, hits stores with a base price of R$84,990. The value is the sum of the list price of the version, which is valued at R$68,490, the Ciao package of R$14,440 and the Silverstone Gray color, the only one available for the model, which costs R$2,060.

Without mechanical changes, the series has a different look and a special package of equipment. However, it seems that some dealers expect a high demand for the series: the Uno Ciao is already highly valued, even before being sold. Its price already reaches an impressive R$110 thousand!

The Uno officially went offline last December. To stay alive, the compact would need a lot of updates to meet the new emission limits of the Proconve L7. In this way, it would be an unjustifiable investment in view of the scarce sales of 2021, the year in which it lost the brand’s entry car position to the furniture.

Fiat/Disclosure

More than R$100 thousand??

This value corresponds to the dealership model Fiat Rival, which is located in Blumenau (SC). Recently, the image of the leaflet with the version information went viral on social media. The reason, of course, was the price: R$109,990. Apparently, the unit, number 234, is the only one available in the State of Santa Catarina.

For the purpose of comparison, the Car Journal arrived to determine the values ​​of the model in São Paulo, where the cars tend to be more expensive because of the ICMS higher. Among the stores consulted, the maximum price for Ciao is R$87,720. That is, far from R$110 thousand.

Fiat/Disclosure

75 hp engine

Without options, the One Ciao It has air conditioning, power steering, instrument panel with LCD screen and on-board computer. In addition, it has a sound system with integrated Bluetooth, USB input and electrical control for locks and windows.

When it comes to safety, the hatch offers dual airbags and ABS brakes with power distribution, as well as an Isofix system for attaching a child seat. In addition, it has a second central mirror to monitor children and pets in the rear seat. Under the hood is the old man of war 1.0 Fire EVO flex (which delivers 75 hp of power and 9.9 mkgf of torque with ethanol). Likewise, the transmission is the old 5-speed manual.