Project includes capoeira-based therapy in the list of SUS integrative practices – News

Nereu Crispim: the modality resocializes, strengthens muscles and reduces depression

Bill 2646/21 includes in the list of integrative practices of the Unified Health System (SUS) capotherapy – body therapy inspired by movements, musicality and gestures of capoeira. The proposal is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the text, capoterapia has as its principle the protection of health and the promotion of the well-being of patients, including the elderly and people with physical disabilities.

The project establishes that capoterapia professionals need specific qualification and certification and, in the exercise of the activity, they must respect the moral values ​​and privacy of all practitioners, in addition to considering the personal limitations of each student.

Deputy Nereu Crispim (PSL-RS), author of the project, defends the use of capoterapia in the SUS as an important tool for promoting, protecting and recovering the health of its practitioners.

“Capotherapy is an aspect of capoeira and uses some of its elements in physical activity. Its musicality provides relaxation and rescues the memory of national folklore. The activity re-socializes its practitioners, improves motor coordination, muscle strength, self-esteem and decreases depression”, argues the author.

Procedure

The project will be analyzed in conclusive character, by the Social Security and Family commissions; of Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

