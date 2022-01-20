Public Ministry resumes face-to-face service this Friday (21)

The Public Ministry of the State of Mato Grosso resumes face-to-face activities this Friday (21). Members, civil servants, interns, outsourced workers and collaborators will perform their on-site activities on a rotating basis, with physical presence limited to 50% of the capacity of each sector. The rotation system should extend until February 4th. The regulation is contained in Administrative Act No. 1078 of the Attorney General of Justice in Replacement, Esther Louise Asvolinsque Peixoto, published this Thursday (20), in the MPMT’s Electronic Official Gazette.

outside, from 8 am to 6 pm. However, personal proof of vaccination against Covid-19, in physical or digital format, and the adoption of the biosecurity measures established in the Guidance Guide on Covid-19, made available by the Attorney General’s Office on the institutional website, will be required. .

In addition, according to the Act, users, whether internal or external, who present symptoms characteristic of respiratory problems or who have had close contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in the laboratory, in the ten days prior to the appearance of signs or symptoms, should also not attend the MPMT units. In these situations, assistance will be provided exclusively through technological tools, such as instant messaging, videoconferencing and telephone applications. Access the service channels (www.mpmt.mp.br).

Members of the institution over 60 years of age, with chronic, immunosuppressive, respiratory and other diseases with preexisting comorbidities that may lead to a worsening of the general state of health from the contagion, with special attention to hypertension, diabetes, tuberculosis, kidney diseases and HIV, should avoid attending the MPMT units face to face.

MPMT members, servers, interns and service providers who cohabit with people from the risk group should also avoid face-to-face activities.

