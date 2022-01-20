Rafael Cabral, Cruzeiro’s new goalkeeper, is in the Tríplice Crown shirt – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Personal Archive The two goalkeepers now have career spells at Cruzeiro

After 17 years, fans will see a different player in Cruzeiro’s goal, other than the idol Fábio. With an eye on a new story, Rafael Cabral, who will assume the position of holder of the celestial goal, landed in Belo Horizonte last weekend. And since he arrived in the capital of Minas Gerais, the archer has been settling in Minas Gerais. In addition to the routine at the training center and going to restaurants, Cabral has also had a special meeting in the city: with Gomes, shirt number 1 and champion of the Triple Crown, in 2003.

So good to be with you my brother. @hdgomes pic.twitter.com/TylZ7MXw4F — RAFAEL CABRAL (@RAFAELCABRAL90) January 19, 2022

The record of the meeting was published on Rafael Cabral’s Twitter, with a photo. In the caption: “Too good to be with you, my brother”, marking the profile of former goalkeeper Gomes.

Gomes made 110 appearances for Cruzeiro and played with the five-star jersey between 2002 and 2004. He was sold by Raposa to PSV, from the Netherlands, and then went through several European clubs, such as Tottenham, from England, Hoffeinheim, from Germany, and Watford. , also from England.