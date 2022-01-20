Ranking shows the 10 cities with the fastest internet in Brazil

Ookla, the North American company that owns Speedest, concluded its monthly report with the metrics of internet access performance in Brazil, in November 2021. Published by the website Mobile Time, the report brings Brasília as the Brazilian city with the best average mobile network speed for download, upload and latency (response time). The average numbers were 35 Mbps, 11.9 Mbps and 19 m/s, respectively.

The values ​​obtained in the federal capital are much higher than the average download on mobile networks in Brazil, which was 23.22 Mbps; upload with 7.87 Mbps. The latency was 29 m/s. The results place our country at 78th in Ookla’s global ranking.

Manufacturers

As far as cellphone manufacturers are concerned, Apple repeated its strong performance from the previous month, and dominated in download (30.68 Mbps) and upload (8.68 Mbps), although South Korean Samsung recorded the lowest latency. (27 m/s).

cell phone models

Apple devices dominated the downloads and uploads section, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max (59 Mbps and 15.13 Mbps, respectively). Its direct competitor – the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – had the lowest latency at 23 m/s.

chipset/modem

When it comes to chipsets and modems, Qualcomm’s processors dominated: the 5G X60 modem recorded 58.64 Mbps download and 15.19 Mbps upload, but the lowest latency (23 m/s) was from Samsung’s Exynos 2100 chipset.

operators

Ratifying the results of October 2021, Claro remained the fastest operator in Brazil, with an average access speed of 48.10 Mbps. In latency, TIM took the lead, with 27 m/s. In terms of access consistency, Claro guaranteed at least 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload 88.7% of the time.

In 5G connection, Claro also led, with an average speed of 71.16 Mbps.

