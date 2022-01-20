Reactions to the anti-covid vaccine may result from the placebo response

In a meta-analysis of placebo-controlled trials of Covid-19 vaccines, Harvard researchers compared the rates of adverse events reported by participants who received the vaccines with the rates of adverse events reported by those who received a placebo injection.

The result was that while scientists found more study participants who received the vaccine and reported adverse events, nearly a third of participants who received placebo also reported at least one adverse event, with headache and fatigue being the most common.

Here is the study (in English), published in the scientific journal never Network Open.

“Adverse events following placebo treatment are common in randomized controlled trials,” said lead author Julia Haas, researcher in the Placebo Studies Program at Beth Israel Deaconess, a Harvard partner in that study.

“Collecting systematic evidence about these nocebo responses in vaccine trials is important for covid-19 vaccination worldwide, especially as concern about side effects is reported as a reason for vaccine hesitancy.”

The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person’s physical or mental health that improves after taking a treatment with no pharmacological therapeutic benefit—a sugar pill or a saline-filled syringe, for example.

Although the exact biological, psychological, and genetic underpinnings of the placebo effect are not well understood, some theories point to expectations as the primary cause and others argue that non-conscious factors embedded in the doctor-patient relationship automatically decrease the volume of symptoms.

Sometimes placebo effects can also be harmful — the nocebo effect occurs when a person experiences unpleasant responses after taking a treatment that has no pharmacological properties.

16% report local side effects

Data from 12 clinical trials of anti-covid vaccines were analyzed for this sample. These trials included adverse event reports from 22,578 placebo recipients and 22,802 vaccine recipients.

After the first injection, more than 35% of placebo recipients experienced systemic adverse events – symptoms that affect the whole body, such as fever – with headache and fatigue more common in 19.3% and 16.7%, respectively.

More than 16% of placebo recipients reported at least one injection site event such as swelling, redness or swelling.

In comparison, after the first injection, 46% of vaccine recipients experienced at least one systemic adverse event and 67% reported at least one local event.

Although this group received a pharmacologically active treatment, at least some of their adverse events were also attributed to the placebo effect—or, in this case, nocebo—as many of these events also occurred in the placebo group.

The team’s analysis suggested that nocebo responses accounted for 76% of systemic adverse events in the vaccine group and nearly 25% of reported local events.

After the second dose, adverse events among the placebo group dropped to 32% reporting any systemic events and 12% reporting any local adverse events.

In contrast, participants who received the vaccine reported more effects, with 61% reporting systemic adverse events and 73% reporting local adverse events.

The researchers calculated that nocebo responses accounted for nearly 52% of systemic adverse events and 16% of local events reported after the second dose.

While the reason for this relative decline in nocebo effects cannot be confirmed, the researchers believe that the higher rate of adverse events in the vaccine group the first time may have led participants to anticipate more the second time around.

‘Medicine is based on trust’

Ted Kaptchuk, a professor of medicine at Harvard and director of the Placebo Studies Program at Beth Israel Deaconess says evidence suggests that this kind of information can cause people to misattribute common, everyday sensations as stemming from the vaccine.

Kaptchuk believes it is ethically necessary to fully inform participants about potential adverse reactions from vaccines.

“Medicine is based on trust,” Kaptchuk said. “Our findings lead us to suggest that informing the public about the potential for nocebo responses may help reduce COVID-19 vaccination concerns, which may lessen vaccination hesitancy.”