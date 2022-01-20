“Ready to seize this opportunity”

Brazilian Champion and gives Brazil’s Cup last season, Atlético-MG has some changes in the squad for next season. Among the changes are Guilherme Castilho and Vitor Mendes. Castilho arrived on loan from Mirasol, where he was transferred to Confiança, standing out in the last season. But still it was lent to the Youth, standing out again and drawing attention to return to the club. The player talked about the importance of this passage through other teams and how it contributed to his personal evolution.

“We went through situations that maybe we wouldn’t go through here and that made us stronger and more mature. We come back more prepared to seize this opportunity. I think we’re out of here fine. We are very well prepared at the base, Atlético always gives a lot of support. We’ve evolved in everything. Maybe if we were at Atlético we wouldn’t have so many games, so loans were of paramount importance”.

The forecast for the beginning of this season was that the players of the main team would not be used, thus giving an opportunity to those who just arrived in the team or had few opportunities in 2021. However, with the arrival of the new coach may have modified those plans, but Castilho demonstrated tranquility and highlights that opportunity will arise: “We know the quality of our squad, it is the best in Brazil, but we are working hard and we know that opportunities will arise and, when they arise, we will be focused and prepared.”.

Naturally acts as midfielder, but the player played practically in all positions at the Youth. He highlighted that wherever he is placed, he will give the best: “I consider myself a midfielder, a second midfielder who likes to arrive in the area. But at Juventude, I played a good part of midfield, I also played with 5. Football today is very dynamic, we have the example of Zaracho and Nacho who play in many positions. Wherever the teacher needs me, I will be able to play the best role possible.”.