real estate funds that give at least 1% per month

Real estate funds (FIIs) are assets that allow the receipt of income from rentals — but without the bureaucracy involved in buying and managing a property. To help investors find the best opportunities in the market, the UOL talked to experts who revealed the 15 most profitable FIIs for 2022 (which pay dividends of at least 1% per month) and also analyzed the current scenario.

Is investing in real estate funds safe?

Caio Ventura, an analyst at Guide Investimentos, says that the real estate sector can be seen as a safer option because it has always been linked to the preservation of capital and income. In addition, he points out that FIIs “are the only asset class that can pay monthly dividends to the shareholder”.

Ventura points out that the Ifix (the index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange) has a third of the volatility of the Ibovespa. “In other words, we have a strong vein of capital preservation, and real estate funds”, he says.

According to Bruno komura, an analyst at Ouro Preto Investimentos, with higher interest rates and the tendency to increase Selic, real estate funds suffered from the capital outflow. However, there are positive aspects.

“Falls generate opportunities for entry into quality assets at lower prices, so as long as there is no significant change [estrutural ou nos fundamentos], it is worth buying the assets”, he said.

He understands that this year should be one of more ups and downs and expects the scenario to remain challenging, but that there will be some adjustment over time with the expectation of easing inflation.

What to consider when investing in FIIs

Komura suggests diversifying between the logistics sector, funds of funds, real estate receivables, corporate slabs and shopping malls. “Investors can weigh their hand in some segment depending on the macro scenario, but all are indicated for the long term.”

Luis Nuin, analyst at Levante Ideias de Investimento, real estate funds that invest in CRIs (Certificates of Real Estate Receivables), also known as paper funds, are the most suitable for a defensive strategy. “In addition, they were the funds that performed best in 2021”, he says.

On the other hand, Rafael Rovai, an analyst at Inside Research, comments that choosing a fund based only on dividend payments is a common mistake that novice investors make.

“It is necessary to understand the purpose of the fund, the history of management, the quality of the portfolio and whether the income has been distributed in a sustainable way”, he says.

By considering all these factors, the investor can diversify and be exposed to different types of risk. A portfolio with the largest share of physical real estate funds, such as corporate slabs, logistics warehouses and malls, even with lower yields, should bring greater resilience to investments, according to Rovai.

He also says that the monthly income allows the investor to reinforce the contribution and do it in a more constant way, being able to take advantage of opportunities that appear due to the distortions caused by the volatility in prices.

In the opinion of Bruna Amalcaburio, an analyst at Top Gain, the funds are more suitable for those looking for a recurring income, and not for the appreciation of the quota. “Especially in the scenario of instability and uncertainty due to the election year”, he said.

She understands that, to choose a particular fund, the investor must look for an option that pays above 8% of dividends per year and has a history of regular and stable remuneration.

Funds with dividends of at least 1% per month

Caio Ventura (Investment Guide)

CPTS11 – Captaincy Securities (CRIs) HGCR11 – Credit Suisse (real estate receivables) RBRY11 – RBR Asset Management (structured real estate credit) MCCI11 – Mauá Capital (real estate receivables) CVBI11 – VBI Real Estate (CRIs)

Luis Nuin (Levante Ideias)

HCTR11 – EC Hectare (CRIs) MCCI11 – Mauá Capital (real estate receivables) CPTS11 – Captaincy Securities (CRIs) CVBI11 – VBI Real Estate (CRIs) DEVA11 – Devant Asset (real estate receivables)

Bruno Komura (Ouro Preto Investimentos)

HGLG11 – CSHG Logistics (shed) VINO11 – Vinci Offices (offices) KNIP11 – Kinea (CRIs) IRDM11 – Iridium (real estate receivables) RBRR11 – RBR High Grade Yield (CRIs)

Bruna Amalcaburio (Top Gain)