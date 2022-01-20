Real Sociedad eliminate Atletico Madrid and advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey | spanish football

Far from the fight for the bi followed in the Spanish Championship, Atlético de Madrid fell in the Copa del Rey. Real Sociedad hosted Diego Simeone’s team in San Sebastián and beat the reigning Spanish champions 2-0, in the round of 16 of the competition.
Champion in the 2019/20 season, the Basque team opened the scoring in the 32nd minute. Zaldúa crossed from the right, and Januzaj came up well to head. The ball hit Oblak’s right post and went in.
The second goal came early in the second half. The Brazilian defender Felipe fumbled when dominating a ball in the middle, was disarmed by the Norwegian Sorloth, who advanced free to finish in the exit of Oblak: 2 to 0.
Real Sociedad players celebrate Sorloth’s goal against Atletico Madrid – Photo: Javier Etxezarreta/EFE
Renan Lodi was a starter for Atlético. Matheus Cunha and Luis Suárez came on in the 10th minute of the second half, but they did not prevent Colchonero from falling, who have not won the Copa del Rey since 2013, the year in which they also went to a final for the last time.
Real Sociedad’s opponent in the quarter-finals will be determined by drawing lots. Valencia, Rayo Vallecano, Cádiz, Betis and Mallorca are guaranteed. This Thursday, Real Madrid face Elche, and Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao.
Atletico Madrid now focus on the rest of the Spanish Championship and on Champions League. In the national league, it is fourth, with 33 points, 16 less than leaders Real Madrid. In the continental tournament, they face Manchester United in the round of 16.
Luis Suarez was a substitute once again, came on in the second half and did not prevent Atletico Madrid’s defeat against Real Sociedad – Photo: Vincent West/Reuters