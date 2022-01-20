Realme: festival on AliExpress brings smartphones with up to 45% OFF and coupons

This past Tuesday (18th), the AliExpress started the Festival Grandes Marcas campaign, adding discounts, coupons and exclusive offers on products from selected brands on the site to its catalog. Among them, the new models of smartphones from really, which bring suggestions from input devices to mid-range devices with options for colors, specifications and prices.

About Realme

Oppo’s subsidiary, Realme is a Chinese manufacturer that proposes to bring popular smartphone models with configurations made for all types of users, innovating in security, technology and compatibility with advanced services in the communication market, such as 5G. The company has a large portfolio of options and draws attention for its cost-effectiveness, offering devices that contribute to the consumer’s routine and do not leave them in hand during use.

Check out some of the main models below. Realme smartphone that are available on AliExpress with Discount coupons and limited-time offers.

Smartphone Realme 9i, 128 GB

40% Off The phone has a Snapdragon 680 processor for faster usage, and a 6.6-inch screen for greater viewing of everything, still with 128 GB of internal memory and 4 GB of RAM. BRL 1,682.89

Available in a global version, Realme 9i is a powerful incoming smartphone which has a Snapdragon 680 chipset, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The device includes a 50 MP triple camera system and 6.6 “display with Full HD resolution (1080p), supporting facial recognition technologies, fingerprint and fast charging of 5000 mAh via USB-C.

Smartphone Realme GT Neo, 128 GB

30% Off The Realme GT Neo 2 has 8 GB of RAM and Snapdragon 870, an excellent processor with a high amount of RAM working on its operation, still 128 GB of internal memory and 6.62 inches of screen. BRL 2,970.71

With a 5G processor with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, the Realme GT Neo guarantees the best of the brand’s technology thanks to the specifications of 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM. In addition to featuring a large 6.62″ AMOLED Full HD screen, the device comes with a 64MP smart triple camera array, 120Hz display frequency, tactile motor fingerprint and more, all in a phone that It takes a few minutes to fully fill the charge.

Smartphone Realme GT Master Edition, 128 GB

30% Off Triple 64/8/2 MP camera and 32 MP front camera, face unlock, NFC and 6 GB of RAM, with 128 GB of internal storage. BRL 2,546.23

THE Realme GT Master Edition supports 5G and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies, standing out for its performance with its Snapdragon 778G processor and 6 GB of RAM. In addition to having face unlock and fingerprint, it brings a set of 64 MP cameras and several professional photography modes, 128 GB of available storage and fast charging, ensuring smooth navigation and sharp images on its 6-inch Full HD AMOLED screen. 43″.

Smartphone Realme C25S, 128 GB

30% Off Highlighted by the super battery of 6000 mAh, you can use it for hours and even more than a day without charging, 6.5 inches of screen, and with 4 GB of RAM. BRL 1,315.17

Realme’s entry-level model, the C25S features good performance specifications, with a triple 48 MP camera, battery with up to 3 days of standby time, 128 GB of internal storage and 4 GB of RAM. The model shoots and takes pictures in Full HD and is cost-effective, bringing recent graphics technologies on its 6.5″ IPS screen with a refresh rate of 60 fps.

Discount coupons

During the Big Brands AliExpress Festival, in addition to having access to discounts and exclusive purchase conditions on the website, you can redeem coupons up to BRL 140 OFF on Realme cell phone purchases. Check out the redemption coupon codes below.