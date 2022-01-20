Release date, “Rivervale” and more

THE 5th season of the series – which has been completed for some time – has just joined the Netflix Brazilian (01/20/2022). Therefore, fans who are hungrier are already waiting for the release of the 6th season of riverdale at the “everything”, now that it is on hiatus, after broadcasting its big opening event of 5 episodes: “RiverVale“.

At first, this series adaptation teen drama of the world famous comics from Archie Comics, made its debut in 2017, winning over a whole new generation of fans. Soon, 5 years passed and the original production of CW continues to delight new viewers with its mysteries and romances.

Now, everyone who took the time to devour Season 5 is already on the lookout to continue such plots in their new year, in pay TV. However, to those who consume the series through Netflix, the 6th season of riverdale should arrive later. In that sense, come with the Streaming Brazil and discover the when, plot, curiosities and many other information about this current part.

When season 6 of riverdale will come to Netflix?

In short, the 6th season of riverdale does not yet have a defined date to enter the catalog of the Netflix from here (Brazil). But, wait a minute, because we will explain better. After all, the series is produced by The CW, which brings you all the new episodes on your channel and services on USA. Then, a day after that, the chapter is made available within the Netflix foreign exchange (following each transmission).

However, here is the Warner Channel Brazil who broadcasts each new episode firsthand. And, due to agreements that are in force until today, the channel has the exclusivity of the seasons until they are complete. That is, and it is because of this that our Netflix always seems to be a little late.

In conclusion, we will have to wait for the 6th season of riverdale materialize in TV so that we can marathon it as we prefer. But, in case some people have the habit of – or want to start watching – little by little, their transmissions on toilet, follow us below to see how and when to do this. On the other hand, those who depend heavily on Netflix, we will say that the estimate for your coming in the service is between October and December 2022.

Season 6 broadcasts on Warner Channel

In fact, there are few who have not yet gone and migrated from open TV / pay To the streamings. However, to serve you all, we will summarize how the Warner Channel Brazil has delivered the 6th season of riverdale. At first, it is important to emphasize that it started from an event and crossover of 5 episodes, called “RiverVale”.

In short, all episodes premiered weekly at 10:30pm every Tuesday from November 16th to December 14th (where the event ended). Currently, riverdale is on hiatus and will not resume broadcasting until March 3 (with your 6th episode). Thus, exchanging the premieres of Tuesdays for Sundays (probably).

Finally, in accordance with the previous topic, there is still uncertainty about how many episodes the 6th season of riverdale will be composed (22 as before or 19 as in the last two?). Therefore, if there is no longer a hiatus, the series could end between June 5th and 26th. But in case the Warner Channel Brazil going on a mid-season break, the final stretch could extend into August.

The series will come out of Netflix to go to HBO Max? understand better

Well, it’s strange to see a production from Warner which, respectively, owns the The CW and gives HBO Max, to have its exclusive space in the competition: the Netflix. But, all streaming platforms have peculiarities like that. For example, we already said that Spider-Man: No Return Home will go to “purple“.

Well, what’s the reason for that? Simple: contracts. In fact, this wave in which every producer has created its own service of the type is still quite recent. That’s why many contracts made before still survive until they expire. in such a way that the Netflix for now have riverdale under your custody, as well as series from A.D at CW (type arrow, The Flash, supergirl, etc.).

Therefore, until mid-2025/2026, the Netflix will distribute the series, with the future after that still very uncertain for now. Furthermore, it is also possible that the HBO Max start to bring chapter by chapter of the 6th season of riverdale – as of future seasons – before the house of the “everything” (same as it was with Titans). That way, the series would be available in both places, but with the delay of “lady flix“.

The story of season 6

First, we must reinforce again that the 6th season of riverdale starts right after that cliffhanger of the last episode, in which a bomb planted by Hiram detonates under the bed Archie and Betty. Soon after, the 5-episode special event called RiverVale begins, where there is the introduction of this new alternative reality.

So it is! Still confused? So, stop for a moment and watch this official mini summary of the channel Warner:

Therefore, because we are in another world of this “riverdaleverse”, the air there Scooby Doo of the series is left out. This time, bringing certain real supernatural dangers. Because of this, the long-awaited crossover with the already completed ” The Chilling World of Sabrina” finally happened. But shhh, no spoilers!

Finally, – without going into too much detail – season 6 of riverdale still has a lot to tell. Mainly in its standard line/reality where the events of Season 5 have yet to resume for good. So, for now, stay with the PROMO (teaser) of the 6th and next ep.:

6th episode promo spot (post-event “Rivervale”)

