Renault Kwid 2023 is released: see changes, prices and first impressions – 01/20/2022

Renault anticipated and has already launched the 2023 line of the compact Kwid. The model has its first major change since it arrived on the Brazilian market, in June 2017 – and which was anticipated by photos from abroad and a snapshot of the Brazilian version published by UOL Cars.

Offered in three versions, Zen, intense and Outsider, the Kwid up the ruler by killing the version basicona Life. According to Renault, the cheapest model accounted for less than 1% of sales.

The prices also portrayed the new positioning of the car (and of all brands in general), with values ​​ranging from R$ 59,890 to R$ 67,690.

Versions and prices

Kwid Zen: BRL 59,890

BRL 59,890 Kwid Intense: BRL 64,190

BRL 64,190 Kwid Outsider: BRL 67,690

Image: Rodolfo Buhrer/Disclosure design

The Kwid has changed a lot at the front. The car gained split headlights, with daytime running lights on top and headlights on the bottom, as with the Fiat Toro pickup.

The grille is also new and brings the language that Renault debuted in Brazil with restyled Duster and Captur. At the rear, the taillights gained a new graphic of the lights, which are LEDs, and the bumper now has reflectors at the ends.

Image: Rodolfo Buhrer/Disclosure

Equipment

The Kwid 2023 has also changed the equipment list quite a bit. The subcompact now has a digital instrument panel with LEDs, with more functions, on-board computer and new seat covers.

In addition to the four airbags that it already offered, the car now has traction and stability controls, as well as a hill start assistant, all as standard.

It also got a Start&Stop system, LED daytime running lights and a tire pressure sensor. From the entry-level version, there is an audible alert for the seat belt, electric steering, air conditioning, on-board computer and electric windows and locks.

In the Intense versions, with the option of bicolor paintwork, and Outsider, another novelty is the introduction of 14″ light alloy wheels. In the Zen and Intense options without biton paint, the steel wheels with hubcaps were kept.

From the Intense version, the Kwid 2023 features a multimedia center, now with an 8″ screen, and integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay via USB cable, in addition to satellite audio command in the column and voice commands.

In the Intense option, there are still body-colored door handles, mirrors with black cover and electrical adjustment, pocketknife key and reversing camera.

The Outsider variant, with an adventurous footprint, adds roof bars, side protection frames on the doors, chrome skid plate finish on both bumpers and seats with an exclusive finish and citron green accents to the Intense package.

Image: Rodolfo Buhrer/Disclosure

Motor

The engine of the Kwid 2023 remains the same 1.0-liter three-cylinder and flex that we know, but with new calibration, electronic control unit and valve timing sensor.

With that, it started to generate 71 hp with ethanol and 68 hp with gasoline. Before, it delivered 70 hp and 66 hp, respectively. Torque is now 10 mkgf and 9.4 mkgf, with ethanol and gasoline respectively, compared to the former 9.8 mkgf and 9.4 mkgf.

The start-stop system helps to reduce consumption by turning off the car in short stops at the traffic lights. To work, you have to put the gear in neutral and take your foot off the clutch at stops. As a result, the consumption figures released by Renault are 15.3 km/l with gasoline and 10.8 km/l with ethanol in the city. On the road, it is capable of doing 15.7 km/l with gasoline and 11 km/l with ethanol. The data are from Inmetro.

Image: Rodolfo Buhrer/Disclosure

Electric kwid arrives in 2022

Renault also confirmed the arrival of the electric version, the Kwid E-Tech, in Brazil in the second half of this year. According to the brand, the model will have a slightly different look from the Chinese K-ZE and an exclusive set for the country.

The brand did not go into details about what differences the Kwid E-Tech will have in terms of mechanics, but it should have power equivalent to the combustion model, that is, about 70 hp.

Image: Rodolfo Buhrer/Disclosure

First impressions

In terms of looks, it’s clear that Kwid is better and looking more refined. The car that was born to be entry-level, changed according to the market and brings some necessary news, in addition to the mandatory ones such as traction and stability controls.

Inside, the car is also better, especially when the driver looks at the dashboard and it has a more complete and functional display than the old one, including the good on-board computer that was not present before.

The car remains compact and comfortably accommodates only four adults, despite being homologated for five people. For people who are 1.80 m or more, it still doesn’t have the best driving position

Within the idea of ​​lower cost, it keeps some things like the glass controls centered on the panel, just below the new multimedia center, which has gained a rotary volume dial and is bigger and with better response.

But still, there was a bit of improvement on the inside, like the frame of the multimedia center finished in gloss black.

The car’s direction has not changed. It continues to do very well in the city, both for the small space it has and for the well-tuned suspension to follow the Brazilian standard of tread that is not so well taken care of.

The fit favors comfort, which it should do even in this category, and not a sporty grip. The engine continues to be quite noisy inside the cabin, as the sound insulation between the engine and the cabin is poor.

The gearshift and steering have the urban footprint and don’t pass much precision, but more comfort and lightness for the drive, which is good in a car whose use is mostly in the city.

