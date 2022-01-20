Reporter finds out live that he has covid-19: ‘isn’t it changed?

Rubens Júnior, a reporter for TV Arapuan, an affiliate of RedeTV in Paraíba, was shocked to receive the diagnosis live that he has covid-19. The journalist received the news while visiting one of the fixed testing points promoted by the Municipality of João Pessoa, capital of the state.

The “Bitão” – nickname of the professional among the spectators – was talking to the anchor of the newspaper Cidade em Ação, late this morning, when he asked the nurse who participated in the article what the result of his test had been.

Upon hearing that the test showed the presence of the virus, the reporter even asked if she had not exchanged her test with someone else’s, receiving a new confirmation of the diagnosis.

“There is a determination in our company, that we do tests routinely. And today we were doing a live story, showing the work of the Health Department, and I decided to take the opportunity to see how my situation was, because it’s always good to renew our tests. Then I talked to the nurse, a technician who was doing these tests for free for the population. And then the test came out 10 to 15 minutes later”, Rubens recalled in an interview with splash.

Rubens says that this is the third time he has been diagnosed with covid-19. Now he has mild headache and low-grade fever as symptoms.

The reporter details that the surprise test came at a good time, as he was scheduled to travel to Salvador, where he would visit his mother, whose birthday is on the 23rd.

“The television automatically sent me home, I’m already being medicated. This time the symptoms came lighter, but I never had serious symptoms (the other times I contracted covid), just a strong headache”, concluded the journalist.