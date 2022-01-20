Revenue Auction has Xiaomi cell phones from R$350, PS5 and iPhones | Economy

THE IRS
is starting another auction in Belém (PA). The new round brings lots of Xiaomi cellphones and watches such as the Mi 11 Lite, Redmi Note 9 and Poco M3, as well as other types of seized products such as PlayStation 5, iPhones, Apple Watch and more. Starting bids range from BRL 350 to BRL 16,000
The clusters bring assorted electronics. Lot 6, for example, brings together a PlayStation 5 unit, two 256GB iPhone 12 Pro Max, eight Apple Watch Series 5, Xiaomi wearables and other items. The starting bid is $15,000.
Lot 7 is aimed at those looking for Apple products. In addition to the fourth and eighth generation iPads, the selection includes a MacBook with an Apple M1 of 8 GB and 256 GB – the IRS, however, did not inform the model of the notebook. The group with bids from R$ 16 thousand still has a Mac Mini with a Core Duo of 1.66 GHz.
There’s also lot 22 with a drive of an iPad with 32GB of storage.
How to participate in the Federal Revenue Auction?
Participation in the IRS auction requires that all pending issues are up to date. It is also necessary to read the public notice available on the agency’s website, since not all bids can be made by individuals, for example. Check the other requirements:
- obtain a digital certificate (purchased separately);
- obtain an access code through the e-CAC Portal;
- visit the Revenue website and place your bid to buy the products.
The auction in Belém (PA) began to receive proposals on Monday (17). The proposal period is expected to close on February 7. Then there will be the ranking and bidding session on February 8th. Check out all the notice, lots and other details on the Revenue website: Receita.fazenda.gov.br.
Find out how the IRS auction works.
Lots have Xiaomi phones and more
The auction also brings other types of products. In addition to Apple, lot 19 is the ideal option for those looking for Xiaomi items, as it comes with a Poco M3, a Redmi Note 8, a Redmi Note 10, an Amazfit GTS 2 Mini and more, as well as two Amazon Echo Dots. 4th generation. Bids start at R$1,400.
Lot 62 is exclusively formed by the Mi 11 Lite with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of space. The grouping number 60 is formed by two Redmi Note 10S and two more Redmi Note 9. There is also an option that brings Apple products, such as lot 59, which delivers a 64 GB iPhone 8 Plus (without box and without accessories) , a Poco M3, a Redmi Note 9 and another Redmi Note 9S.
There is still lot 52 with a Canon camera and a Multilaser tablet. Check out the main lots of the Federal Revenue’s auction in Belém (PA) gathered by technoblog
:
|Batch
|Main products
|Initial bid
|6
|1x PlayStation 5
3x Xiaomi Smart Band 6
2x Redmi Mi Smart Band 6
2x iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB
1x iPhone 12 64GB
1x iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB
8x Apple Watch Series 5
5x Apple Watch Series 1
|BRL 15,000
|7
|1x Apple Mac Mini Core Duo 1.66 GHz
1x iPad 32GB 8th Generation
1x iPad 64GB 4th Generation
2x MacBook 256 GB 13
1x MacBook 512GB
1x MacBook M1 8 / 256GB
1x Apple Tablet 8th Generation 32GB
|BRL 16,000
|19
|1x Poco M3 4GB / 64GB
1x Redmi Note 10 4GB / 64GB
1x Redmi Note 8 4GB / 64GB
3x Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen
2x Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation
1x Amazfit GTS 2 Mini
|BRL 1,400
|22
|1x iPad 10 32GB
|BRL 1,100
|24
|1x Poco X3 128GB
1x Redmi Note 9 4GB / 128GB
1x Redmi 9A 32GB
|BRL 700
|55
|1x Redmi Note 9 3GB / 64GB
|BRL 600
|57
|1x Canon DS126311 Digital Camera with Canon 58mm Lens
1x Multilaser Tablet
|BRL 1,950
|59
|1x iPhone 8 Plus 64GB (without box and without accessories)
1x Poco M3 4GB / 128GB
1x Redmi Note 9S 4GB / 128GB
1x Redmi Note 9 4GB / 128GB
|BRL 1,250
|60
|2x Redmi Note 10S 6GB / 64GB
1x Redmi Note 9 4GB / 128GB
|BRL 700
|62
|1x Mi 11 Lite 6GB / 128GB
|BRL 350
|66
|1x Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB / 128GB
1x Redmi Note 10 8GB / 128GB
|BRL 650
|68
|1x iPhone 7 Plus 32GB (without box, with cable and charger)
1x Redmi Note 10 4GB / 128GB
|BRL 750
|69
|1x Redmi 9i 4GB
1x Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 6GB / 128GB
|BRL 700
|78
|1x Redmi Note 8 Pro Forest Green 128GB (China)
|BRL 800
|91
|1x Redmi Note 8 Pro 128GB
|BRL 900
|93
|1x Mi A3 64GB
1x Redmi 9 64GB
|BRL 1,300
|109
|1x iPhone 11
2x Mi Note 10
|BRL 2,500
Collaborated: Laura Canal
Revenue Auction has Xiaomi cell phones from R$350, PS5 and iPhones