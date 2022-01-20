Revenue Auction has Xiaomi cell phones from R$350, PS5 and iPhones | Economy

Bruno Gall De Blasi Revenue Auction has Xiaomi cell phones from R$350, PS5 and iPhones

THE IRS

is starting another auction in Belém (PA). The new round brings lots of Xiaomi cellphones and watches such as the Mi 11 Lite, Redmi Note 9 and Poco M3, as well as other types of seized products such as PlayStation 5, iPhones, Apple Watch and more. Starting bids range from BRL 350 to BRL 16,000

The clusters bring assorted electronics. Lot 6, for example, brings together a PlayStation 5 unit, two 256GB iPhone 12 Pro Max, eight Apple Watch Series 5, Xiaomi wearables and other items. The starting bid is $15,000.

Lot 7 is aimed at those looking for Apple products. In addition to the fourth and eighth generation iPads, the selection includes a MacBook with an Apple M1 of 8 GB and 256 GB – the IRS, however, did not inform the model of the notebook. The group with bids from R$ 16 thousand still has a Mac Mini with a Core Duo of 1.66 GHz.

There’s also lot 22 with a drive of an iPad with 32GB of storage.

Lot 7 of the IRS auction brings several Apple products (Image: Reproduction)

How to participate in the Federal Revenue Auction?

Participation in the IRS auction requires that all pending issues are up to date. It is also necessary to read the public notice available on the agency’s website, since not all bids can be made by individuals, for example. Check the other requirements:

obtain a digital certificate (purchased separately); obtain an access code through the e-CAC Portal; visit the Revenue website and place your bid to buy the products.

The auction in Belém (PA) began to receive proposals on Monday (17). The proposal period is expected to close on February 7. Then there will be the ranking and bidding session on February 8th. Check out all the notice, lots and other details on the Revenue website: Receita.fazenda.gov.br.

Find out how the IRS auction works.

Lot 19 is made up of Xiaomi cell phones and more (Image: Reproduction / Federal Revenue)

Lots have Xiaomi phones and more

The auction also brings other types of products. In addition to Apple, lot 19 is the ideal option for those looking for Xiaomi items, as it comes with a Poco M3, a Redmi Note 8, a Redmi Note 10, an Amazfit GTS 2 Mini and more, as well as two Amazon Echo Dots. 4th generation. Bids start at R$1,400.

Lot 62 is exclusively formed by the Mi 11 Lite with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of space. The grouping number 60 is formed by two Redmi Note 10S and two more Redmi Note 9. There is also an option that brings Apple products, such as lot 59, which delivers a 64 GB iPhone 8 Plus (without box and without accessories) , a Poco M3, a Redmi Note 9 and another Redmi Note 9S.

There is still lot 52 with a Canon camera and a Multilaser tablet. Check out the main lots of the Federal Revenue’s auction in Belém (PA) gathered by technoblog

Batch Main products Initial bid 6 1x PlayStation 5

3x Xiaomi Smart Band 6

2x Redmi Mi Smart Band 6

2x iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB

1x iPhone 12 64GB

1x iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB

8x Apple Watch Series 5

5x Apple Watch Series 1 BRL 15,000 7 1x Apple Mac Mini Core Duo 1.66 GHz

1x iPad 32GB 8th Generation

1x iPad 64GB 4th Generation

2x MacBook 256 GB 13

1x MacBook 512GB

1x MacBook M1 8 / 256GB

1x Apple Tablet 8th Generation 32GB BRL 16,000 19 1x Poco M3 4GB / 64GB

1x Redmi Note 10 4GB / 64GB

1x Redmi Note 8 4GB / 64GB

3x Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen

2x Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation

1x Amazfit GTS 2 Mini BRL 1,400 22 1x iPad 10 32GB BRL 1,100 24 1x Poco X3 128GB

1x Redmi Note 9 4GB / 128GB

1x Redmi 9A 32GB BRL 700 55 1x Redmi Note 9 3GB / 64GB BRL 600 57 1x Canon DS126311 Digital Camera with Canon 58mm Lens

1x Multilaser Tablet BRL 1,950 59 1x iPhone 8 Plus 64GB (without box and without accessories)

1x Poco M3 4GB / 128GB

1x Redmi Note 9S 4GB / 128GB

1x Redmi Note 9 4GB / 128GB BRL 1,250 60 2x Redmi Note 10S 6GB / 64GB

1x Redmi Note 9 4GB / 128GB BRL 700 62 1x Mi 11 Lite 6GB / 128GB BRL 350 66 1x Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB / 128GB

1x Redmi Note 10 8GB / 128GB BRL 650 68 1x iPhone 7 Plus 32GB (without box, with cable and charger)

1x Redmi Note 10 4GB / 128GB BRL 750 69 1x Redmi 9i 4GB

1x Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 6GB / 128GB BRL 700 78 1x Redmi Note 8 Pro Forest Green 128GB (China) BRL 800 91 1x Redmi Note 8 Pro 128GB BRL 900 93 1x Mi A3 64GB

1x Redmi 9 64GB BRL 1,300 109 1x iPhone 11

2x Mi Note 10 BRL 2,500

Collaborated: Laura Canal

