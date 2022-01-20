Rger Guedes celebrates a goal and assesses the importance of pre-season training

Corinthians held another training game this Wednesday at CT Joaquim Grava, this time against Osasco Audax. Author of one of the goals of the Corinthians victory, Róger Guedes celebrated the feat.

“Happy to have scored in the friendly, to start off on the right foot. I hope we can win on the 25th in our debut, that’s the most important thing. It was hot today, but we managed to work the ball a lot. It was a good game and we managed to win there“, celebrated shirt 123 – see the full video below.

The training game was Timão’s second in the pre-season: before Osasco Audax, the alvinegra team overcame Inter de Limeira. Thus, Guedes spoke about the importance of these activities before the official start of the year.

“Important (playing training games), our second friendly, at home. Important to pick up the pace and start well and on the right foot on the 25th“, analyzed the athlete.

As Guedes said, the debut of Corinthians in 2022 will take place on the 25th, at Paulistão. At Neo Química Arena, Timão faces Ferroviária. The alvinegra team, it is worth remembering, is part of Group A, with Água Santa, Guarani and Inter de Limeira – thus, Sylvinho’s team will not face these teams.

