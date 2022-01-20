Robinho case: how rape conviction in Italy can have legal impact in Brazil

Giulia Granchi and Shin Suzuki

From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

5 hours ago

Robinho was convicted of rape in Italy

The Court of Cassation in Rome, the Italian court of last resort, sentenced football player Robson de Souza, aka Robinho – former Brazilian national team, Santos and Milan -, and his friend Ricardo Falco, also Brazilian, to nine years in prison for group sexual violence in Italy.

According to experts in international law, Robinho should be released from jail if he no longer leaves Brazil, but new legal understandings could pave the way for a reversal.

The athlete was convicted of participating in the rape of an Albanian woman in a Milan nightclub on January 22, 2013. The victim was 23 years old at the time and was not named during the process.

Listening made in Robinho’s car, authorized and confirmed by the Italian justice, validated the victim’s version, according to one of the judges throughout the process.

In one of the recordings, released by the Globoesporte.com website in 2020, the player says “I’m laughing because I don’t care, the woman was completely drunk, she doesn’t even know what happened”.

Lawyer Marisa Alija, who represented Robinho in football, told BBC News Brazil that she cannot comment on the Italian justice decision because she is not a criminalist and because his sporting career, under her care, has been interrupted since 2020.

She also said that eventual manifestations about the case will be made by the athlete’s legal representatives in Italy. She stated that she maintains contact and a good relationship with him, but said that she did not speak after the announcement of the conviction made this Wednesday (19/01).

The Brazilian Constitution prohibits the extradition of Brazilians, which is also provided for in a treaty between the two countries.

“I think that he [Robinho] should really go unpunished”, says the lawyer and professor at FGV-SP Celso Vilardi. “The treaty provides that, if there is no extradition, he can be prosecuted again in Brazil, in a process that starts from scratch. A possibility that I consider very remote, also because the principles that guide investigations are different between countries.”

Vilardi says that the Italian conviction will generate the so-called red alert of Interpol (international police). If Robinho leaves Brazil, he could be arrested in another country.

Robinho playing for the Brazilian national team in 2017

But the lawyer and professor of international law at USP Maristela Basso does not completely rule out the possibility of the player’s extradition.

She says that, as here, there is also an understanding in Italy that citizens of the country cannot be extradited, but she recalls that the former director of Banco do Brasil Henrique Pizzolato, convicted in the monthly allowance process, was arrested and sent to Brazil himself. being an Italian citizen.

“The fact that there is an express prohibition in the constitution does not mean that there cannot be an understanding, as in the case of Pizzolato, which is more avant-garde and more in accordance with modern international law. crime”, says Basso.

“For countries not to become havens for criminals, there is a trend towards greater cooperation.”

An extradition request made by the Italian government is directed to the Brazilian Federal Supreme Court. “There may be a new atmosphere. The minister [Luís Roberto] Barroso is from international law, for example. It is possible that new theses weaken what is written in the Constitution. It can happen,” she says.

It is still possible for Italian justice to ask for imprisonment in a Brazilian penitentiary, since the 2017 Immigration Law, explains Davi Tangerino, an assistant professor of Criminal Law at UERJ (University of the State of Rio de Janeiro), overlaps in cases of this nature. .

Requirements for crimes committed abroad to be met here include:

– be a Brazilian citizen;

– final decision (transit in res judicata);

– be a crime also in Brazil;

– there is a treaty or promise of reciprocity (meaning that Italy undertakes to execute a sentence against an Italian sentenced in Brazil).

It is also necessary that the Italian sentence is approved by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

Tangerino explains that Robinho may oppose the approval, that is, defend himself, “for lack of one of the legal requirements.”

“As a defense strategy, he could say that the act they accuse him of in Italy would not be rape under Brazilian law, for example. It is up to the STJ to decide”, points out Tangerino.