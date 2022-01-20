Robinho case: how rape conviction in Italy can have legal impact in Brazil

Abhishek Pratap

  • Giulia Granchi and Shin Suzuki
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Robinho

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Robinho was convicted of rape in Italy

The Court of Cassation in Rome, the Italian court of last resort, sentenced football player Robson de Souza, aka Robinho – former Brazilian national team, Santos and Milan -, and his friend Ricardo Falco, also Brazilian, to nine years in prison for group sexual violence in Italy.

According to experts in international law, Robinho should be released from jail if he no longer leaves Brazil, but new legal understandings could pave the way for a reversal.

The athlete was convicted of participating in the rape of an Albanian woman in a Milan nightclub on January 22, 2013. The victim was 23 years old at the time and was not named during the process.

Listening made in Robinho’s car, authorized and confirmed by the Italian justice, validated the victim’s version, according to one of the judges throughout the process.

