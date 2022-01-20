Robinho convicted: understand why the player cannot be extradited | Santos and Region

After the conviction of the player Robinho for sexual violence in the last resort of the Italian Justice, this Wednesday (19), many doubts arose in relation to the extradition process. To the g1 , lawyer Fabrício Posocco explained that article 5, item 51 of the Federal Constitution of 1988 totally prohibits extradition.

“The article says that a native Brazilian cannot be extradited, unless it is for serving a sentence related to the crime of drug trafficking, which is not the case with Robinho,” he explained.

The player and his friend Ricardo Falco were sentenced to nine years in prison for gang sexual violence. According to Posocco, the Immigration Law, nº 13.445 of May 24, 2017, states in article 100 that there is the possibility of authorizing the transfer of sentence to be carried out here in Brazil.

“Article 100 brings all the rules to allow the sentence of the Italian Justice to be served here in Brazil, but this transfer request needs to be made by the Italian Justice”.

Robinho was convicted in Italy of sexual violence

According to the lawyer, if Robinho travels to some countries that have an extradition agreement with Italy, he can be arrested and, in addition, be deported to the Italian country to serve his sentence. For this, the Italian state needs to issue an international arrest warrant that could be carried out, for example, in any European Union country.

Posocco explains that some of the countries that have an agreement with Italy are: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, South Korea, Spain, the United States, France, among others.

“If Robinho travels to a specific country that has an extradition relationship with Italy, he will end up being arrested and can be deported to Italy. As long as he remains inside Brazil, he cannot be arrested at this first moment, only if Italy , through diplomatic channels, make this request based on the Immigration Law. Then, it has to be granted by the Brazilian Justice, and the Federal Justice decides”, explained the lawyer.

Italian court decision

The Court of Cassation in Italy, the last instance of the Judiciary, confirmed on Wednesday the conviction of player Robinho and his friend, Ricardo Falco, to nine years in prison for sexual violence against a group. The sentence will come out in 30 days.

The trial took place at the Court of Cassation in Rome, which in the Italian legal system is equivalent to the Federal Supreme Court in Brazil. Robinho and his lawyers presented this morning the last appeal, which was denied by the Italian court.

The two were listed in article “609 bis” of the Italian Penal Code, which talks about the participation of two or more people gathered for the act of sexual violence – forcing someone to have sex because of their “physical or psychological” inferiority condition. The victim says she was drunk and sexually abused by six men while she was unconscious. Supporters of Brazilians say the relationship was consensual.

The crime committed by Robinho took place at Sio Café, a well-known nightclub in Milan, in the early hours of January 22, 2013. At the time, Robinho was one of Milan’s main players. In addition to him and Falco, four other Brazilians, according to the city prosecutor’s complaint, participated in the sexual violence against a woman of Albanian origin.

Friends of the player who accompanied him abroad, the other four Brazilians left Italy during the investigation and were not accused, being only mentioned in the case file.

The victim, who has lived in Italy for a few years, went with a friend to the nightclub that night – the violence took place inside the venue’s dressing room – to celebrate her 23rd birthday. At the end of this week, he will be 32.

Since the gang-rape victim denounced the player nine years ago, Italy has seen dozens of similar episodes come to prominence, some of them involving the sons of politicians. The accused, according to a balance of the judiciary carried out by the Italian IBGE equivalent, are mostly young people between 20 and 25 years old (Robinho was 29 years old when he was accused of the crime).

The recordings were transcribed in the initial sentence and confirm, according to a judge who participated in the trial at first instance, the victim’s version that there was sexual violence committed by six men against a woman who was drunk and unconscious. “The woman was completely drunk,” said Robinho in one of the recorded conversations.

The first conviction of the former Santos and Ricardo Falco player dates from November 2017. At the time, Robinho was playing for Atlético-MG. He left Italy in 2014, when he had already been summoned to testify in the investigation that investigated the crime – the player denied the accusation, but confirmed that he had a sexual relationship with the woman, noting that it was consensual and without others involved. In Falco’s case, an investigation found the presence of his semen on the girl’s clothes.