Robinho should go to jail if he goes to the US, Argentina, China and more than 100 countries – 01/20/2022

Sentenced to nine years in prison by the Italian Justice, Robinho can no longer leave Brazil. Otherwise, you run the risk of being arrested immediately as soon as you land in countries such as the United States, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, China, South Korea, Australia, Canada, all 50 signatories of the European Convention on Extradition and others.

This is because Italy has an extradition treaty not only with all European countries, but also with most of the world. Until 2020, for example, there were few exceptions without an agreement of the kind with Italians, such as Jamaica, Namibia, Cambodia, United Arab Emirates, Seychelles, Nepal, Belize, Madagascar, Malaysia and Cape Verde.

“It is very likely that Italy will issue an arrest warrant that will be valid in all member countries of the European Union, so that Robinho will certainly not be able to go to Europe anymore – or even, he will be able to go to Europe but, when he arrives, he will be arrested. Italy can also issue this warrant to countries with which it has negotiated judicial cooperation in criminal matters and extradition agreements – therefore, a good part of the countries of the world”, analyzed André Ramos Rocha e Silva, lawyer specializing in criminal law.

Thus, Robinho must choose to remain in Brazil if he wants to remain free. He currently lives in Santos, and also has a residence in Guarujá, a neighboring city. The player lives off the income from the fortune he has accumulated over his 20-year career, he usually participates in family events and plays footvolley with friends in cities on the coast of São Paulo.

Meanwhile, Italy is already moving to try to make the player serve the prison sentence. In similar cases, the country issues an arrest warrant against the criminal, triggering Interpol, which will make the wanted enter the red list of the organization that facilitates international police cooperation and the fight against crime. That’s what should happen with Robinho.

According to information in the Italian press, the local court should issue a formal request to the Brazilian Judiciary this week to discuss a possible extradition of Robinho. However, this is unlikely to happen, as the Constitution vetoes the extradition of native Brazilians.

Thus, the tendency is for the Italian Justice to ask the player to serve his sentence in a Brazilian penitentiary, which is allowed, according to the Brazilian Penal Code, since the crime committed is also typified by the legislation here. On the other hand, this chance is also remote.

In the last three years, the PGR’s Secretariat for International Cooperation received only one request to transfer the execution of the sentence. The request is still being processed by the STJ and has no date to be evaluated. If the Italian Justice tries the same procedure with Robinho, it should also bump into the slow Brazilian democracy.

Meanwhile, Robinho is expected to remain free in Brazil despite a rape conviction in Italy. With no space at any other club, he should end his career, as he has no financial problems. He has savings, especially after his time in Chinese football, and has money invested in investments.