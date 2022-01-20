Rodrigo exposes an extremely sincere opinion about Vinícius and makes brother cry

Rodrigo it took vinicius to tears at the last Tuesday (18), in the confinement of BBB 2022. All because the commercial manager, realizing that Ceará suffers from a deficit of self-esteem, trotted to fill his ball.

Find out everything that goes on at the BBB 2022 in the coverage of RD1

In a chat that took place in one of the rooms, the heartthrob advised Vyni not to look down on himself, as he is an amazing guy in every way.

“You are a lot that you don’t believe you are, you have to believe in what you are. Listen to what I’m telling you, you’re the man”, declared Rodrigo.

“He’s a fantastic guy, believe it Vinicius! You are an enlightened guy. And you are not offered, you are not a sucker, you are not boring”, said further.

The bachelor of law, in the face of the beautiful statement made by his reality TV colleague, did not hide his emotion: “Oh…it made me cry”.

Tirullipa declares support for Vinícius at BBB 2022

Vinicius, it seems, has won the support of many famous people. Tirullipa was one of those people and has already shown support for the countryman at BBB 2022.

It all started even before fame, when the new brother went viral with a video complaining about the lack of water in the city where he lives. Tirullipa shared this old post from Ceará and declared all support:

“I already declare my support to Vinicius. This warrior, fighter and from a very, very humble family from our Cariri. Land of our ‘Padim’ Father Cícero. I’m so glad I believed and bet on you back there without wanting anything in return. I just showed my followers what a great talent you are”.

Tiririca’s son ended the post caption tearing up praise for Vinicius: “And you didn’t stop; remained determined in pursuit of your dreams, and now you are called to participate in the BBB. Fly, smash, conquer the world and good luck. Make your name, my countryman from Ceará, rid of the plague”.

Another famous person who also talked about Vyni on social media was Felipe Neto. In his profile, he said that his brother even asked him for help in 2017. The contact was made after the class of the Ceará law school suffered a blow from a graduation party company.

Neto, however, said he only saw the messages almost five years later. “I really wanted to know if his gang managed to graduate and if they managed to catch the scammers who stole their money”, published.

Watch:

Rodrigo praising Vyni and he getting emotional. I loved seeing this. pic.twitter.com/7CARiute6A — bibs✨🌪• 🥷🏼 (@bibsvivissima) January 18, 2022

Did you like the content? Follow @rd1oficial on Instagram and RD1.com.br on Facebook to keep up with the latest celebrity news.