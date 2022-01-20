Rumor about bigger announcement that Microsoft’s purchase of Activision was just a joke

However, it was all just a joke . Whitta just went to announce his new Wordle-based word game. The difference is that he will only use obscene words.

Like the real Wordle, LEWDLE lets you play one game per day and share your grids via twitter. We hope you had as much fun playing this as we had making it. Enjoy. https://t.co/SqcmM1YKky

LEWDLE is a collaboration between me (ideas, awesomeness) and @theadamvision (boring code monkey shit) with help from @leah and others who have (probably sensibly) chosen not to be publicly associated with this project.

The mysterious message was posted on Twitter by Gary Whitta, who was editor-in-chief of the American portal PC Gamer and also a writer and consultant for several heavyweight games such as Gears of War, Halo 5: Guadians and many others. Which gives even more credit to the post posted today.

See Whitta’s original post published today on the social network: