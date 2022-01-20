Rumor about bigger announcement that Microsoft’s purchase of Activision was just a joke

Abhishek Pratap

Update (01/20/2022) – MR

However, it was all just a joke. Whitta just went to announce his new Wordle-based word game. The difference is that he will only use obscene words.

Original text – 01/19/2022

The mysterious message was posted on Twitter by Gary Whitta, who was editor-in-chief of the American portal PC Gamer and also a writer and consultant for several heavyweight games such as Gears of War, Halo 5: Guadians and many others. Which gives even more credit to the post posted today.

See Whitta’s original post published today on the social network:

The Tweet can be translated as:

If you thought Xbox/Activision was the biggest news of the day/week, just wait and see.

Unfortunately Whitta doesn’t give much detail on what to expect, but considering the Activision acquisition has already involved impressively huge numbers, we can only speculate that Microsoft or Sony could be involved. So, keep following the main news from the gamer market on TudoCelular to find out what Whitta might be talking about.

