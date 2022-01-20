Russia’s central bank defends a total ban on cryptocurrencies

Russia’s central bank defended in a report published on Thursday (20) that the country should completely ban cryptocurrencies, considered volatile and widely used in illegal activities, such as fraud.

According to the document, presented at an online conference with the participation of Elizaveta Danilova, director of the Financial Stability Department at the Bank of Russia, cryptocurrencies can harm people by offering a means of withdrawing money from the national economy, as well as hampering the work of regulators. to maintain optimal monetary policies.

The central bank suggests that Russia needs new laws and regulations that effectively ban any cryptocurrency-related activity in the country, including issuance and circulation. The authorities also advocate banning exchanges, over-the-counter markets and platforms. peer-to-peer of cryptocurrencies.

The Bank of Russia also proposes to reinforce the ban on using cryptocurrencies for payments to create new punishments for those who buy and sell, or offer any service related to this type of asset, whether Russian individuals or companies.

The text also suggests that Russian institutional investors should not be allowed to invest in crypto assets and that no Russian financial organization or infrastructure should be used for cryptocurrency transactions.

The Bank of Russia has banned mutual funds from investing in cryptocurrencies in the past, and is now also proposing new sanctions for those who circumvent the rule.

Cryptocurrency mining, which has grown in Russia in recent years and has come close to being regulated by Congress, was also criticized. For the Russian central bank, mining is the activity that results in the creation of new cryptocurrencies and therefore stimulates demand for other cryptocurrency services such as exchanges.

“[A mineração] creates an unproductive expenditure of electricity, which harms the energy supply of residential buildings, social infrastructure and industrial objects, as well as the environmental agenda of the Russian Federation”, points out the report, stating that the “ideal solution” would be to ban the mining of cryptocurrencies in the country.

The central bank plans to monitor cryptocurrency transactions by Russian residents and work together with countries where cryptocurrency exchanges are registered to obtain transaction information from Russian users, the text reads.

The regulator believes that, in the future, the improvement of the current banking infrastructure, as well as the launch of the digital ruble, central bank digital currency (CBDC) project under development, will satisfy the Russians’ need for fast and cheap money, and for options. payment gateway, effectively giving them cryptocurrency advantages without an actual cryptocurrency.

Already the appeal of investments in crypto assets can be replaced by digital assets that will be issued in Russia under the law on digital assets, in force since summer 2020, said the Bank of Russia. The country recently disclosed that it records more than $5 billion in cryptocurrency transactions per year, but did not clarify how the number is calculated.

