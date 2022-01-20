Samsung releases new Android for more Galaxy phones sold in Brazil | Cell

Brazilians who own Samsung phones from the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S20 lines can count on the latest Android system update. Gradually, the Android 12 update is being sent to smartphones, which now also run the One UI 4 interface, a feature of the South Korean giant that brings a series of conveniences.

According to website information technoblog, the update is available for the S20 Plus, S20 Ultra and S20 FE models. There are still reports of update for Galaxy S10E.

🔎 Exynos 2200: Samsung launches mobile chip with PlayStation technology

2 of 3 Change in the home screen of Android 12 brings renewed look — Photo: Disclosure / Google Change in Android 12 home screen brings renewed look — Photo: Disclosure / Google

Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S20 get Android 12 in Brazil first, in December 2021. However, Samsung had to pause the download and fix some bugs before releasing it to all users. It is also worth noting that the update will be available first on phones purchased at retail in general. Thus, those sold by operators will have to wait a little longer.

Android 12’s main novelty is the concern for user privacy. Thus, among the new elements, there is an icon on the screen to warn if the application is using the device’s camera or microphone. It is worth remembering that this feature has been available on the iPhone since the arrival of iOS 14.

The system also promises better management of battery consumption, more fluid animations and brings a renewed interface with the design pattern called “Material You”, with rounded edges, larger icons and a general transformation in the appearance of the software.

3 of 3 One UI 4.0 is Samsung’s latest graphical interface — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung One UI 4.0 is Samsung’s latest graphical interface — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

The graphical interface of Samsung One UI 4 brings a revamped notification area. With more spaces and editing possibilities, it has a new set of colors and icons, in addition to a change in design, presenting various customization options. Another novelty of the version is a new panel for adjusting permissions, which leaves the user with greater control over the possibilities of the applications.

The Galaxy S10 series arrived in Brazil in March 2019 with the price of R$ 4,999 in its cheapest version. The S20 line arrived here in March 2020 with a suggested value from R$ 5,499.

How to check if Android 12 is available?

Mobile phones from Samsung and other brands that run Android often warn about the Android update via notifications. You can also check manually by going to Config → Software Update → Download and Install.