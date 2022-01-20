Santander: open letter questions new president about opening branches on Saturday

The Bank Employees Union of São Paulo, Osasco and Region, along with several other entities representing the category, publishes this Wednesday 19 an open letter to the new president of Santander, Mario Roberto Opice Leão, wishing him a good management at the head of the bank – not only from the point of view of shareholders, but also of workers and customers – and questioning the opening of branches next Saturday, January 22, for the launch of the Desendivida project.

In the letter, the workers argue that the opening of branches on Saturday – in addition to violating labor legislation, the Collective Bargaining Agreement of the category and trampling on the negotiation process with the representation of workers – occurs amid an explosion of Covid-19 cases. 19 and Influenza, as well as its subtype H3N2.

Check out the full open letter below:

Open letter to Mr. Mario Roberto Opice Leão, new president of Santander in Brazil

We, Santander workers from all over the country, organized in our representative bodies, hereby wish to welcome the new president of Santander in Brazil, Mr. Mario Roberto Opice Leão, who took over the bank in January of this year.

We hope and wish that its management is guided by democracy, dialogue and respect. May it be excellent management not only for Santander’s shareholders, but also for employees and customers.

On the other hand, we cannot fail to point out to you – and even warn you, since you have just assumed the presidency of the bank – the just indignation of Santander bank employees in relation to the Desendivida project.

Last Sunday, January 16, Santander workers were surprised by the airing of an advertising piece, on open television, announcing the opening of branches on Saturday, January 22, for the launch of the Desendivida project, which aims to purpose of debt renegotiation.

In other words, Santander workers impacted by the launch of the project were informed on television, in the middle of Sunday, that they would have to work on Saturdays, abruptly and compulsorily giving up family life and leisure, without paying overtime, which will be compensated.

A disrespect for men and women, fathers and mothers, who build the bank’s results daily and make Brazil the most profitable operation of Grupo Santander.

The call of bank employees to work in branches on Saturday – in addition to violating labor legislation, the Collective Bargaining Agreement of the category and trampling the negotiation process with the workers’ representation – occurs amid an explosion of cases of Covid-19 and Influenza, as well as its subtype H3N2.

Last Sunday, January 16, the same day that Santander announced the Desendivida project on open television, Brazil recorded 31,629 new known cases of Covid-19. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last seven days was 69,235, the highest since June 27, 2021. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was +721%, indicating a very strong upward trend in disease cases.

It is in this scenario that Santander calls on bank employees to work one more day a week, increasing their exposure to the virus.

We praise the initiative to promote debt renegotiations, but we are fully convinced that this action would be possible from Monday to Friday, during normal business hours.

We understand that the opening on Saturday for the launch of the project is mere marketing, which disrespects the rights of impacted bankers and also irresponsibly ignores the pandemic that is plaguing the country and the world.

It is absurd that Santander prioritizes a marketing action to the detriment of the health and life of its employees.

Respectfully, we ask the new president of Santander, Mario Roberto Opice Leão, if this is really how he would like to start his management at the head of the bank?

Finally, we demand that Santander, in the person of its new president in Brazil, urgently open a negotiation with the workers’ representation and review as soon as possible the initiative to open branches on Saturday for the launch of the Desendivida project.

We, Santander workers, deserve respect.

Sign this letter:

Union of Banking and Finance Workers of São Paulo, Osasco and Region

Union of Bank Employees of Rio de Janeiro

Contraf-CUT/SP

Fetec-CUT/SP

Federa-CUT/RJ

Feeb SP/MS

BA/SE fee

Other CUT federations

afubesp