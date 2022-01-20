Santos plays and pokes streamer after collective effort at Copinha

The Santos profile on Twitter joked when criticizing, tonight, the streamer Casimiro on account of a campaign linked to Copinha – and he apologized at the end of the story.

This is because the influencer promoted a joint effort of votes for Figueiredo, from Vasco, to win the Dener Prize of the round of 16 of the tournament for his submission in the duel against São Paulo. This is a poll by the Globo group in which the fan chooses the most beautiful goal of each stage of the competition.

Vascaíno fanatic, Casimiro “summoned” his more than 1.3 million followers with the objective of leaving the striker at the top of the vote. Lucas Barbosa, from Santos, also disputed the award for the goal scored against Fluminense.

The troop followed…

No sooner said than done. In a few minutes, Figueiredo soared in the vote and reached more than 53% of the votes, against just over 44% of the attacking midfielder from Santos – the remainder was divided between five players.

With the voting closed, Globo confirmed the vascaíno as the winner of the stage, making the cariocas party and the paulistas sad.

Quickly, Santos used good humor to snipe Casimiro, promising a “protest” to the streamer.

“Lucas Barbosa, regardless of the result, the most beautiful goal was yours. The Santos nation agrees and that’s all that matters! Casimiro, the Santos fan will be a day without watching your live in the form of protest”, wrote the page.

apology accepted

Upon learning of the Santos “notification”, Casimiro published an “apology” to the club, posing with a shirt from the São Paulo team on his social network.

“Forgive me Santo, please,” he wrote.

The club, in the face of the repercussion, returned the good mood and accepted the streamer’s request, ending the “controversy”.