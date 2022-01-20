São Paulo beats Cruzeiro and takes Palmeiras in the Copinha semis – 01/20/2022

THE São Paulo beat Cruzeiro by 2-1—in a game that ended in the early hours of this Thursday (20) because of problems with the energy supply—, at Anacleto Campanella, and is in the semifinals of the São Paulo Football Cup Junior. The winning goals were scored by Maioli and Vitinho. Haggai wrote it down for the Fox.

On Saturday (22), for the semifinal, Tricolor Paulista, still with 100% success in Copinha, will face Palmeiras, who earlier beat Oeste by 5-2. Verdão has five wins and a draw in the competition.

In the other bracket, with a place in the decision, Santos and América-MG will face each other on Friday (21), at 8 pm (Brasilia time), at Anacleto Campanella.

Cruzeiro offers little space at the beginning and is accurate at the front

The start of the match at Anacleto Campanella was truncated, with strong marking from Cruzeirenses against Tricolor Paulista, and few finishes from both sides. The first good opportunity came in the 30th minute, after a mistake by Lucas Beraldo, when Alex Matos invaded the area and kicked hard for Young’s defense. In the next move, Vitinho took a corner, Ageu climbed the first post and deflected his head to open the scoring for Raposa.

After stoppage, game restarts with more aggressive Tricolor

The game was stopped after the spotlights went out in the 35th minute. Before the ball rolled, the stadium had already suffered a power outage. After the 16-minute break until the light returned, the duel resumed with São Paulo showing more aggressiveness to attack, but abusing the high balls in the area of ​​Raposa, who defended well. The game was heading to the break, when Caio advanced quickly on the right, crossed low and Maioli took advantage of a bad cut by the defense to catch first and beat goalkeeper Denivys, ensuring the tie in extra time.

São Paulo’s offensive momentum increases in the final stage

The tricolors started the second stage even more inflamed in the attack, with three great chances in the first minutes. At four, Caio was triggered by the left and crossed in the small area for Vitinho, who couldn’t finish and wasted the moment to turn. Four minutes later, Caio was triggered with space, invaded the area and filled his foot, but sent the crossbar. At 14, Luiz Henrique received a free kick in the area, but kicked badly and Denivys saved it safely. Caio took danger again at 16, when he received from Luiz Henrique, released the bomb and forced the Cruzeiro goalkeeper to defend one more.

São Paulo insists and is awarded with the turnaround

After the bombing at the beginning of the second half, Tricolor remained impetuous in front and almost scored in the 32nd minute, after Luiz Henrique’s submission, very well defended by Denivys. In the next move, the insistence was rewarded: João Adriano received through the area and arranged for Vitinho’s kick, which deflected in Matheus and hit the crossbar before dying in the nets, with no chances for the goalkeeper. Now, shirt 11 is the tricolor top scorer in Copinha, with five goals.

Cruzeiro tries to react, but to no avail

With the disadvantage on the scoreboard and just over 10 minutes left in São Caetano, Raposa went up. In the 37th minute, the tie almost came, after a cross by Kaiki, a deflection by Vitinho and a kick by Alex Matos, who finished badly and missed a great chance. In the final minutes, São Paulo tightened the marking, retaining possession of the ball when it recovered, and managed the advantage.

Game started late after power outage

Scheduled to start at 21:30, the match in São Caetano started at 22:00 after a power outage at Anacleto Campanella. Even after the light returned, even before the scheduled time, a confusion at the entrance of the fans meant that a lady had to be rushed to a hospital in the region, and the game only got underway after the ambulance returned.

During the match, with 35 minutes into the game, the power went out again and some spotlights went out. The match was paralyzed for 16 minutes.

lineups

For the match in São Caetano, coach Alex set up the team with Young; Nathan, Guilherme, Lucas Beraldo and Petri; Pablo and Leo; Caio (Negrucci), Vitinho (Ythallo) and Luiz Henrique (Patryck); Maioli (João Adriano).

Mário Henrique, commander of Cruzeiro, chose Denivys; Riquelmy, Matheus, Paulo and Kaiki; Miticov, Haggai (Vitor Roque), Daniel and Vitinho (Paulinho); Victor Diniz (Breno) and Alex Matos.