São Paulo beats Cruzeiro in a comeback and faces rival Palmeiras for a spot in the Copinha decision

São Paulo is in the semifinal of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. This Wednesday, the team beat Cruzeiro 2-1, turning around, and qualified for the next phase of the tournament, where they face Palmeiras. In a game played until the end, the match was marked by delays and stoppages due to structural problems at the Anacleto Campanella stadium.

Before the ball rolled, the absence of an ambulance at the stadium delayed the start of the match by 30 minutes. With the arrival of the vehicle, the game, which was scheduled for 21:30 (Brasília time), started around 22:00.

With the ball rolling, the first half was pretty balanced. At 31 minutes, the first goal of the match. In a corner kick, Ageu rose higher than the São Paulo defense and headed towards the back of the net, putting Cruzeiro in advantage.

Three minutes later, more problems. Some of Anacleto Campanella’s spotlights went out due to lack of energy and the game was paralyzed for about 17 minutes. With that, the referee added 23 minutes in the first half, considering other natural breaks in the game.

With the energy back, the game was restarted and São Paulo started to put more pressure on the opponent, looking for a reaction. In the 63rd minute of the first half, the pressure paid off when Maioli took advantage of a rebound inside the area and tied the score, taking the game to halftime with everything being equal for both teams.

Returning to the second half, Tricolor continued to create more. At 14 minutes, the team had a great opportunity with Luiz Henrique, who was face to face with Denivys, but hit unbalanced and the goalkeeper managed to save.

In the 33rd minute of the final stage, João Adriano was triggered by Pablo and crossed low to the area, finding Vitinho. The striker hit the goal and counted on a deflection in Matheus to turn the game around and put São Paulo in front, forwarding the spot in the semifinals.

The final minutes were very busy. Cruzeiro went on the attack and almost drew with Alex Matos. However, the Minas Gerais team did not get the tie and the game ended with the São Paulo comeback by the score of 2 to 1.

With the victory, São Paulo goes to the semifinals of Copinha, where they face their rival, Palmeiras, this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at the Barueri Arena. On the other side of the bracket, Santos and América-MG are candidates to qualify for the final and will face each other this Friday, at 8 pm (GMT), at the Anacleto Campanella stadium.

