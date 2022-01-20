São Paulo turns against Cruzeiro and will play classic with Palmeiras in the semifinals of Copinha

São Paulo lost, but won 2-1 and will face Palmeiras for a spot in the Copinha final

THE São Paulo is in the semifinals of Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup. This Wednesday (19), in late game and then interrupted due to lack of light in São Caetano do Sul, Tricolor won the cruise and its strong defense by 2 to 1 comeback.

With the victory, São Paulo will be the opponent of palm trees in the semifinal, which guarantees at least one paulista in the decision on January 25th. On the other side of the key, saints and America-MG vie for the other spot in the final.

When the ball could roll in the first half, Cruzeiro opened the scoring in the 30th minute with Ageu. After a corner kick, the defender won the aerial dispute and headed it across, out of reach of goalkeeper Young.

São Paulo’s tie came in stoppage time and after a long interruption due to lack of light at Anacleto Campanella. At the incredible 64 minutes, Maioli caught the ball in the penalty area and finished low. Denivys even touched the ball but couldn’t make the save.



In the second half, after 33 minutes of pressure, Tricolor managed to get through the strong defense of Cruzeiro. João Adriano was launched from the right and crossed low to Vitinho, who finished in the area, practically alone. The ball still deflected the defender, took Denivys out of play and crossed the line slowly. São Paulo comeback, which held the result until the final whistle.

delay game

Those who followed the first half needed patience. The start of the game was delayed by a power outage in São Caetano do Sul and, later, by the lack of an ambulance. With the match in progress, shortly after Cruzeiro’s first goal, the game was stopped for 20 minutes due to lack of light in Anacleto Campanella’s spotlights.